Towson's National Night Out has new venue

The local version of an annual national event seeking to curb crime and strengthen community relationships with police will have a new venue and setup this year in Towson.

National Night Out, which is hosted by the Baltimore County Police Department and the Towson Area Citizens on Patrol, is set for Aug. 1 at Patriot Plaza, in downtown Towson.

The free, public event, which is held nationwide on the first Tuesday in August, was previously hosted in a shopping center off Putty Hill Avenue and featured a two-hour motorcade drive through 25 neighborhoods in police Precinct 6, which covers Towson and part of Parkville.

After 16 years, the switch was made to make the event more inviting to a larger group, said Mike Calwell, president of Towson Area Citizens on Patrol, a volunteer group whose members patrol the streets of local neighborhoods in partnership with county police.

Though previous events drew about 30 to 35 community members, officers and elected officials, Calwell said he hopes to see more than 100 in Patriot Plaza.

"I think it's critical for people to interact as much as possible on a positive basis with law enforcement and Baltimore County police," Calwell said." I think it helps people to realize how accessible the police department is."

In addition to being a community-building event, the night is also a way for police officers to thank residents, said Capt. Jay Landsman Jr., commander of the Towson precinct. The event also gives officers a chance to interact with residents outside of service calls, Landsman said.

Visitors can stop by the event from 6 to 8 p.m. to meet and greet police officers. Chick-fil-A, The Green Turtle and Kona Ice will have food available for purchase.

The event also will feature activities for children, including a moon bounce, face painting and the opportunity to get on a fire truck, or sit in a police cruiser or racing car.

"We don't always travel with our face painting kits and DJ and sidewalk chalk," Landsman said. "There will also be food and everything there, so it's a different kind of environment, and I think it's going to be a great event."

Baltimore County's K-9 Patrol and a Marine Division Police Boat will also be in attendance to add to the festivities.

"We're hoping for representation from all of our neighborhoods and that they really make a statement showing that crime is not welcome in Towson," Landsman said. "From one side of this precinct to the other, our communities are organized and care about their neighborhoods."

Attendees are encouraged to bring two or three non-perishable food items or travel-sized toiletries to be donated to the Assistance Center of Towson Churches, which provides services to people in need.