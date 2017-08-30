Students returning to Padonia International Elementary will find much that is new

When Amanda Shultz first enrolled at Towson University, the Class of 2017 graduate said she expected to major in anthropology and pursue a career in archeology.

But after going on an exploratory dig during her sophomore year, she discovered that being an archeologist required spending a lot of time away from home.

The Perry Hall native switched gears and, at the insistence of family members, tapped into her experience working at summer camps and decided to major in elementary education.

"Ever since then I've loved it," Shultz said of teaching. "I don't know why I didn't realize it from the beginning."

Shultz, 23, will put her degree to use for the first time as a new teacher at Padonia International Elementary School, in Cockeysville, where she will teach first grade.

She will be among more than 9,000 teachers — including 710 newly hired ones — who will return to Baltimore County Public Schools Sept. 5, along with about 112,000 students, according to the system's website.

CAPTION UMBC Racing team member Dominic Fonseca explains what the UMBC Baja team does throughout the year to build and compete with the team's racecar. UMBC Racing team member Dominic Fonseca explains what the UMBC Baja team does throughout the year to build and compete with the team's racecar. CAPTION Catonsville football set to start season (Craig Clary/BSMG) Catonsville football set to start season (Craig Clary/BSMG)

This year marks the first in many years in which Maryland schools will open after Labor Day, due to Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order issued last year requiring a post-holiday opening in in an effort to generate more revenue for the tourism industry and keep students out of classrooms in the Baltimore region that lack air conditioning.

Officials say that, other than shifting some instructional dates, the later opening will not have much effect on the school year.

Padonia Elementary boasts many new features this year, too. The school is undergoing a multiphase renovation, the first of which was completed over the summer.

Shultz was able to enter her classroom for the first time Aug. 25, the first official day for teachers, and has since started to prepare the room for students, setting up bulletin boards and stockpiling supplies collected from the dollar section of Target over the past year.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to start from the very beginning and ... building a classroom environment with my students," she said.

Shultz and her 23-year-old cousin, Brianna Macdonell, of Nottingham, both graduated from Towson University in the spring. Born just six-months apart, the two were close throughout childhood, according to family members.

Macdonell will begin the year as a new second-grade teacher at Vincent Farm Elementary, in White Marsh. The new teachers will join Macdonell's father, Jeff Smith, a former pastor who, at 53, will begin his first teaching job as a chemistry teacher at Milford Mill Academy, also in Baltimore County.

"Of course, we would end up doing this together," Macdonell said of Shultz. "Nobody was surprised, but I didn't expect to be sitting next to my dad [at orientation]."

An improved school

Padonia's students will start the academic year with an expanded and upgraded health suite, larger cafeteria and kitchen, four additional classrooms, two small group resource areas, a dedicated office space for the school psychologist and social worker, and a new playground, according to principal Melissa DiDonato. Faculty will also have a new workroom and lounge.

"This is definitely something that, even if you're not a teacher moving in to the new rooms, there is excitement for everybody," DiDonato said.

Renovations will continue at Padonia during winter break, which is set for Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. Crews will build an additional eight classrooms equipped with individual bathrooms for early childhood, kindergarten, pre-kindergarten, preschool and early childhood special education students.

Once that's completed, an early childhood playground will be added to the newly dedicated early childhood wing of the school, while fourth and fifth-graders using portable classrooms near the parking lot will be placed in the vacant classrooms, DiDonato said.

The final phase, which includes removing six of eight portable classrooms that will no longer be needed and expanding the school's parking lot, is set for completion by Aug. 18, 2018.

Though the later start date will not have much effect on the calender, DiDonato said the extended summer break was helpful for construction, giving crews a few extra days to have everything finished for the returning students.

Second-grader Brandon Dease, 7, and fifth-grader Zoe Dease, 10, are most excited about the school's new playground, according to their mother, Melissa Dease.

"We live right down the street and every day they [ask], 'When can we use the new playground?'" Dease said.

Dease is the former PTA vice president at Padonia. Although Zoe will be in a portable again this school year, Dease said she islooking forward to Brandon getting a regular classroom in the future.

Starting later

This year's later post-Labor Day start begins the academic year eight instructional days later than in 2016-17, according to Baltimore County Public Schools spokeswoman Dolores Pierorazio.

Teachers reported back to work Aug. 25 with six days to prepare for the new year, as compared to the five days they had last year, Pierorazio said.

Students are still required to attend schools for a minimum of 180 days and 1,170 hours at the high school level and 1,080 hours at the elementary and middle school levels. Teachers will continue to work 191 duty days as outlined in their master agreement.

While professional development days were cut from three days to two due to the later start, school-based administrators provide professional development to teachers and other staff members throughout the school year, Pierorazio said.

On Friday, Shultz was still working on her new classroom, sorting through books for her new first-grade class. The extra day turned out to be a blessing that allowed her to make sure everything is in perfect shape for her students, she said.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know my students and taking what I learned in school, intensifying those experiences and putting my own ideas into the classroom experience," Shultz said.