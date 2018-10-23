Timonium MOM's Organic Market opens 'bake shop' with sandwiches and breads

MOM’s Organic Market opened a new bakery and sandwich outlet in Timonium last week that will serve breads, organic sandwiches and other vegetarian fare.

The Bake Shop opened Oct. 17 at the Timonium grocery store at 20 West Ridgely Road.

The chain, which has 10 locations in Maryland, chose to try the concept at the Timonium store because it is one of the busiest, said founder Scott Nash.

“If it’s not going to do well at this store, it’s not going to do well in any store,” he said.

So far, Nash said, the sandwiches have sold so well that the chain is already planning to incorporate the concept in a future expansion at its Jessup location.

Bestsellers at the Bake Shop so far include buffalo cauliflower tacos and a mushroom-only version of a cheese steak, Nash said.

“We wanted [the sandwiches] to be unique,” Nash said. “We didn’t want regular sandwiches. We don’t have a turkey club sandwich. It’s entirely vegetarian and very unique.”

