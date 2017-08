Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Elizabeth Ann Prodey.

Prodey, 54, was last seen Friday in the 8100 block of Clyde Bank Road, in Parkville.

Prodey is 5'2" with hazel eyes and gray hair, according to police, who said they are concerned about her medical needs.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Towson precinct at 410-887-2361 or 911.