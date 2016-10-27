Towson group increasing patrols on 'Mischief Night'

Towson Area Citizens on Patrol will be increasing patrols the night of Oct. 30 in an attempt to deter pranks on "Mischief Night," the night before Halloween, during which it is an informal tradition for teens throughout the region to play pranks on their neighbors, such as throwing raw eggs at homes and wrapping trees in toilet paper.

In the past there have been mischief and pranks in Towson on that night, according to Towson Area Citizens on Patrol member Janet Eveleth. And though the pranks are usually harmless, she said, it is the goal of Citizens on Patrol to keep mischief to a minimum.

Citizens on Patrol has had a Mischief Night patrol for 16 years, and according to the group incidents have declined as a result. The Mischief Night patrol, which is open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. Oct 30. Attendees should meet at the Baltimore County Police Hillendale Resource Center at 1055 Taylor Ave.

People will then disperse to patrol downtown Towson and 25 surrounding neighborhoods by car, foot and bicycle.

Capt. Jay Landsman, of the county police Towson precinct, said the mischief night patrol isn't so much a response to a problem as it is a preventive measure.

"It's kind of commonly known as a night that you could have an increase in destruction of property," Landsman said.

If someone patrolling sees something suspicious they call 911 — they are told not to engage the subject. Outreach officers will field calls at the community resource center, Landsman said.

"For me as a precinct commander having a very active and enthusiastic Citizens on Patrol group is a huge benefit to have," Landsman said, adding that members are like extra eyes and ears on the streets.

There is also a charity component to the event, according to Eveleth. People are asked to bring hats, coats, scarves and gloves to the resource center, as well as food items, particularly peanut butter in non-glass containers, to be donated to the Assistance Center of Towson Churches.

"With winter coming those scarves and coats and gloves are really needed," Eveleth said.