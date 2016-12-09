Two meetings on Towson development proposals scheduled for Monday

Elected officials have slated two meetings Monday night centered on proposed developments in Towson — a planned retail center and Royal Farms store at the corner of York Road and Bosley Avenue, and a proposed Starbucks coffee shop at the intersection of York Road and Regester Avenue.

Both projects have stirred opposition among some Towson-area residents. The meetings, which are being hosted separately, were originally scheduled for 7 p.m., in different locations. County Councilman David Marks, who is hosting the meeting on the Starbucks project, has since rescheduled that meeting to 6:15 p.m. in response to complaints from community members who wanted to attend both meetings.

State Sen. Jim Brochin and Del. Steve Lafferty will host a community input meeting at 7 p.m. regarding the proposed Royal Farms in the Minnegan Room on the third floor of the field house at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Towson University's campus.

The proposal by Caves Valley Partners to purchase and redevelop a county-owned 5.8-acre parcel at the corner of York Road and Bosley Avenue has drawn protest from community members whose concerns include increased traffic and potential pollution from the site, if a planned gas station is built there. Brochin said he helped plan the meeting because he believes that public opportunity to comment on the proposal has been insufficient so far.

The day after the meeting, on Dec. 13, the Baltimore County Council is scheduled to hear public testimony on a resolution introduced by Marks in October which, if approved, could advance the Royal Farms project through the county's planned unit development process. Planned-unit developments are granted zoning flexibility in exchange for providing a community benefit. The current zoning on the property does not allow for gas stations.

Marks' resolution does not specifically allow for a gas station — which Marks said was designed to bring the developer and residents together to negotiate the details of the project. The hearing will be part of the council's regularly scheduled work session and will take place at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

On Monday night, Marks will host a public meeting on a coffee shop that Starbucks has proposed to build at York Road and Regester Avenue. That meeting will occur in the Idlewylde Community Hall, at 6301 Sherwood Road.

The project, which includes a proposed drive-through, has been approved by the county, according to county spokeswoman Lauren Watley.

Residents of Rodgers Forge and other neighboring communities have scheduled a rally at the corner of York Road and Regester Avenue for 4 p.m. tomorrow to protest the inclusion of the drive-through in the project.

Marks said the communities are concerned about the access to Regester Avenue from the shop, which could create traffic in an area that middle schoolers cross when walking to Dumbarton Middle School. Marks said he scheduled the meeting to brief the communities on the proposal, and to see how community members want him to approach the issue.

Starbucks officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Baltimore Sun reporter Pam Wood contributed to this story.

This story has been updated.