Medical cannabis industry on the rise in Baltimore County, city and state

Beginning in 1998, Baltimore County resident Jim Dunnigan sang for years with a choral group of about 30 men. But four years ago, he would tremble so badly that he stopped performing publicly.

“Without anything, I shake so bad that I can’t even feed myself,” Dunnigan, 84, said. “You just could not live with this.”

He went to a neurologist who put him on three medications, which made him feel like a zombie. He discovered drinking beer would free him of the tremors at least for a couple hours. And then, his family physician, Dr. Vincent Wroblewski, recommended medical cannabis.

“After trying this thing, I realized that there was no buzz associated with this,” Dunnigan said. “It’s not like I drank two Bloody Marys and I know I got a buzz on it; there was no buzz.”

He first tried swallowing cannabis pills, and then using dried cannabis flowers. The shaking calmed.

“What it’s enabled me to do is to go back to singing,” said Dunnigan, who started performing publicly again six months ago.

After the sale of medical cannabis products got underway in Maryland in late 2017, the business experienced quick growth, aiming to help people like Dunnigan reclaim their lives from a slew of ailments, including chronic pain and seizures to post-traumatic stress disorder.

“[Sales] probably exceed what we expected at first,” said Brian Sanderoff, the general manager and clinical director of the Curio Wellness dispensary in Timonium. “One of the factors that can affect that is the number of dispensaries that are opening and the number of patients that are getting certified.”

In Maryland, there are 65 dispensaries that have received their final licenses to operate, with 13 in Baltimore County and eight in Baltimore City, said Jennifer White, communications director for the Natalie M. LaPrade Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, the group that oversees the state’s medical cannabis program. Some 37 dispensaries in the state have yet to complete the approval process to receive their final licenses and become operational, she added. Between May 22 and July 30, the number of certified patients eligible for medical marijuana in Maryland grew from 27,585 to 35,836, according to commission data.

“We’re very busy every day,” said Bryan Hill, the owner of Charm City Medicus, a Baltimore dispensary.

Dispensaries provide a wide range of products to certified patients who have received a medical recommendation, which is permission from a registered provider to purchase medical cannabis. At Curio Wellness, the dispensary sells a variety of cannabis products in the form of elixirs, tablets, balms, tinctures and flowers, which can be smoked, among other products to administer the cannabis, such as crystal pipes.

Or, patients can use their choice of cannabis to make their own product to meets their needs. Justin Ashendorf, 37, a Curio Wellness dispensary patient care adviser, likes to make his own edibles in coconut oil form, dosing out his cannabis into candy molds that he hardens in his refrigerator.

“I can either eat it or, if I don’t like the taste, I can put it in coffee and stir it and drink it,” he said. “It bonds very well with cannabis.”

Each cannabis form has varying time frames for the onset of its effect; patients desiring a quick onset may choose a flower or vape form, both of which see effects in one to five minutes and last one to four hours. Other forms, such as tablets, can have later onsets, occurring up to three hours after use.

One of the main issues Ashendorf, of Towson, takes medical cannabis for is chronic pain, which is the top ailment plaguing Howard County and Maryland medical cannabis users. He was born with several birth defects due to amniotic band syndrome, which is when amniotic fluid hardens around the fingers and toes in utero, preventing their growth.

“When I hit puberty, I started experiencing intense pain,” Ashendorf said. “It basically feels like the bones are trying to come out of the tips of my fingers.

“I started experimenting with cannabis when I was around 15, and I did notice that it really helped with the pain. I had tried previous pharmaceutical medications, but I am not a fan of any of the side effects.”

Like every other patient who receives medical cannabis in the state of Maryland, he got a recommendation for cannabis from a registered provider, who must have an active, unrestricted medical license, authorization to prescribe controlled substances, be in good standing with the Maryland State Board of Physicians and be registered with the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission.

A registered provider can give a recommendation for what to purchase in a dispensary, but it is up to the patients what they choose to buy, White said. However, there is a cap on the amount of cannabis that a patient can purchase in a 30-day period, a limit that can go as high as 120 grams of flower or 36 grams of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, a mind-altering compound.

To ensure dispensaries’ security, several measures are taken at each location, including constantly monitoring alarm systems, keeping cannabis products under lock and key at night, and closely checking noncertified visitors. Some dispensaries have taken it a step further, adding armed security guards on-site before and after closing, like at the AmediCanna Dispensary in Halethorpe.

Wroblewski, Dunnigan’s physician, is one of 985 registered providers in Maryland who recommend medical cannabis for patients who typically reach out for assistance. He’s been a family physician in Lutherville for the past two decades and began recommending medical cannabis in January for ailments such as PTSD, migraines and Parkinson’s disease. He gets about six new patients per week who hear about his recommendations from word of mouth or online.

“It’s an ancient medicine that’s been around as long as time has been recorded,” said Wroblewski, who graduated from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Medicine and has been a physician for the past 30 years. “I’ve seen the limitations of our current medical model, which frankly is a pharmaceutical, disease-based model, and I’ve seen its limitations.”

He emphasized the educational component of his care, both for his patients and his own development; he took a Florida state certification course, read information from the American Society of Cannabis Physicians and took a 20-hour course in Baltimore to inform his understanding of medical cannabis. He teaches his patients how not to become dependent on cannabis and to take herbal holidays when they don’t use cannabis, typically one day a week.

“I haven’t seen a whole lot of training in the state,” he said, noting it could be because cannabis is federally illegal.