Director of Blakefield Players leaving Towson school, after 20 years, for China

The Blakefield Players community bid a fond farewell to theater director Christian Garretson, who departed for China on July 29, after 20 years at Loyola Blakefield.

Garretson joined Loyola faculty in 1998, writing the curriculum and teaching drama in the upper and middle schools, and public speaking in the middle school. He began producing plays, directing 58 upper school main-stage shows, plus middle school plays, classroom plays, talent shows, summer service trip shows and festivals — nearly 200 productions during his tenure.

Each show holds meaning for Garretson, but a few standouts included “The Fantasticks,” “Frankenstein,” “Man of La Mancha,” “A Man for All Seasons,” “Ragtime” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” “There’s something redemptive and transforming about performing a play that has a powerful message that is relevant to society today,” Garretson said.

Garretson gave a few glimpses of memories: “children on the playground at DePaul School in Philadelphia watching through the windows as we performed on Talent Tour ... a skirt coming accidentally unhooked in “Arsenic and Old Lace,” flashing a petticoat-clad backside ... an actor slipping and nearly sliding offstage during “The Odd Couple” … brother-sister twins singing a duet in the final staging of “Beauty and the Beast” and their spontaneous outpouring of emotion upon realizing it was their last play together.”

Twenty years makes for too many accomplishments to list, but winning Cappies (high school drama awards), and traveling to Scotland to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival were highlights.

Garretson explains that he and his wife, Dawn, envisioned having a truly multicultural family, but with her relatives 8,000 miles away, travel is complicated. After the birth of their daughter, Joy, they began looking at International School opportunities and decided to make the leap for the Western Academy of Beijing. “It will be strange to be the new teacher again, but I am looking forward to the challenge,” Garretson said.

On July 7, Tony and Eileen Unitas, and their children A.J., Daniel and Julia, threw a party to honor Garretson in Loyola’s library, with about 150 alumni, students, parents, and friends.

“Everyone has a story about how Chris affected them,” Tony Unitas said. “Daniel and I worked most stage crews starting when he was in sixth grade. Even after his graduation, I would still go, to connect with my high school, guide the new stage crews and to be with my friend, Chris.”

Rita Patton and Julia Unitas, (both NDP ’14), sang a touching performance of “For Good” from Wicked, accompanied on the piano by Beth Fink, a former musical director for the Blakefield Players. Zack Phillips (’15) parodied Jimmy Fallon’s “Thank You Notes.” Eileen Unitas presented Garretson with a memory quilt.

“Loyola Blakefield has given my life great meaning and purpose,” Garretson said. “I will cherish the time I spent there, especially the time working with students on the stage.”

I’ve heard legend that everyone who has been part of a Blakefield Players production is eternally bound to that stage. If that holds true, we know he’ll be back!