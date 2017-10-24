Cockeysville fire department to host annual haunted maze

The Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual haunted maze at the firehouse Oct. 27.

The free event will be held at 11210 York Road, behind the Finch Services John Deere dealership, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The “night of fright” is fun for all ages with a focus on being family-friendly, according to event coordinator and emergency medical technician Lindsay Rowe.

The maze will feature a spooky walk through the firehouse with eerie characters and frightening sounds, Rowe said. Department volunteers will dress in garish gear to frighten those who pass through the maze.

The maze is more appropriate for children who are middle school-aged and older. All children must be accompanied by an adult to attend, while children under 8 must also have an adult escort them through the maze.

Festivities will include food and activities for younger children.

“This year, we will be having a separate family-friendly area with snacks, crafts, face paintings, games and prizes,” Rowe said.

Though there is no cost for the event, donations to the fire company are accepted, with proceeds going directly to purchase new fire equipment, Rowe said.