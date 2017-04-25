Renovation of county garage in Towson prompts legislation

Before Baltimore County decides to renovate county-owned garages or parking facilities, the County Council should get a look at the plans, according to legislation introduced by Councilman David Marks.

The move comes in response to the renovation of the five-story Drumcastle Government Center garage, off York Road, in south Towson, that would expand the capacity of an existing, three-story parking structure.

Some residents who live near the garage said the scale of the project has taken them by surprise.

Marks, a Republican who represents Towson, introduced the measure April 17.

The bill requires county officials to give written notification, prior to beginning construction, to the council member in whose district the parking project would occur. County officials would also have to post construction projects on the county's website.

In addition, county government parking facility projects planned in or near a residential neighborhoods would have to follow the Baltimore County Landscape Manual in their landscape design. The council adopted the design manual in 2010 to help professional engineers and architects prepare plans for bidding on county construction projects.

He and his neighbors call the structure going up at Drumcastle Government Center garage "the Death Star," said Ryan Smith, comparing the concrete parking facility to a moon-sized space station from the Star Wars franchise.

Smith's Windwood Road backyard borders the garage.

Plans to enlarge the 273-space garage to 500 spaces were announced in 2015, and the $9.8 million renovation began early this year, according to Baltimore County spokeswoman Ellen Kobler.

The garage, which serves employees of the Drumcastle Government Center, including both state and county employees, is expected to be completed by Dec. 12, Kobler said.

At the time of the 2015 announcement of the project, Marks said renovation and expansion of the facility was necessary and that he looked forward to seeing the plans the county had for the design.

"The issue is that final plans were never shared with me or the community," Marks said in an email.

The councilman said he repeatedly asked for plans from county officials but never received them, adding that the county is not required to give the council notice of such projects.

An email from residents near the garage was the first he heard of construction starting, Marks said.

Smith said Windwood Road has been used as overflow parking from the garage for many years. The new garage was necessary, he said, to prevent the government center's employees from taking up neighborhood street parking and speeding on Windwood Road.

No one, he said, expected the new garage to more than double in height, however.

"There was about a month of really noisy demolition and three or six months go by and suddenly they just start," Smith said. "We thought, 'It can't get any taller, can it'? Every day my wife and I are looking outside, and they keep building these new tiers on this structure."

"We understand there are reasons for certain things but this is one of those things where ... there's no recognition that this could affect property value," Smith added. "Where was the courtesy of notifying us about what was about to happen or compromise to make us happier in the community?"

In a letter to Marks, Smith wrote that he is concerned that the design of the new garage does not tie in with the neighborhood and that it might lower property values.

"When you look out now every day is a cloudy day," said Smith's neighbor, Tom Vanik. "You see nothing but gray. That's what really bothered me."

Kobler did not respond to a request for comment on the criticism from neighbors or on Marks' bill.