Towson Farmers Market moves to Washington Avenue for remainder of season

The Towson Farmers Market will once again move to Washington Avenue for the final weeks of its season.

As of today, the downtown market will operate on Washington Avenue, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue, through Nov. 16.

The smaller space is a better spot in which to host slightly fewer vendors as the season comes to a close, according to Towson Chamber of Commerce executive director Nancy Hafford.

The market is open Thursdays from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features organic, locally grown foods and hand-crafted products, according to the chamber website.

“We have less vendors then and it’s a nice cozy spot in front of the beautiful old courthouse,” Hafford said.