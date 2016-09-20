The Loch Raven Fishing Center remains an out-of-the-way lure to anglers and nature lovers

It was a slow day at the Loch Raven Fishing Center on a hot and humid late August afternoon, owing, in part, to school being back in session and the fish in Loch Raven Reservoir playing hard to get.

Besides, it had not rained very much over the previous couple of weeks, lowering the water level by as much as 2 feet while exposing recreational boaters to some of the thick grasses that grow from the reservoir's bottom.

In some spots, the grasses can considerably slow the modest battery-powered boats the facility, which is operated by the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks, rents to its patrons.

The center has operated in the same spot — just off Dulaney Valley Road, near the northwest corner of the reservoir, not far from the Towson Golf and Country Club — for roughly 60 years, said its general manager, Kevin McComas. It has 40 boats – either battery-powered craft, rowboats or canoes — available for rent. A bass boat with swivel seats and two batteries — which putters along at about an average person's walking speed — costs $57 for the day, while the rowboats and canoes go for $19.

The facility also boasts 170 docking spots for personal boats that must be at least 12-feet long but cannot exceed 20 feet. The spots are in high demand and cost $125 for the season, which runs from April through Nov. 30.

According to some of its users, the center not only provides them access to the reservoir for fishing, but put them in direct touch with the beauty of the man-made lake and the wildlife that populates its depths and shores.

On that recent hot day in August, Dave Young and his son. Austin, a senior at Calvert Hall, had no luck hooking a fish after being on the water for more than five hours. With the reservoir's water at its warmest at that time of year, especially on its 2,400-acre surface, the fish were swimming closer to the bottom in search of cooler temperatures.

The Parkville residents came back empty-handed, but none the worse for wear.

"I didn't catch anything," Dave Young said. "At least he [Austin] had a couple of nibbles."

The news did not surprise McComas, who has worked at the Timonium site in one capacity or another for 35 of his 50 years, starting as a summer employee when he was a student at John Carroll School, in Bel Air.

"It's just the time of the year," McComas said. "The water's warm and the fish are harder to find. But the people who really know what they're doing, they change their technique and they go a little deeper. They fish by the edge of the weeds. They know where to go."

Even those more experienced fisher folk, however, can have a difficult time on hot days.

At least that was the case with self-described "avid angler" James Pohlman, 26, of Perry Hall, a few days later, on a windy and cooler morning at the center.

Despite using a lure that goes well below the surface of the reservoir, he was shut out after almost eight hours on a bass boat with his buddy, Berlin Adams, 35, of Dundalk, who managed to reel in a large mouth bass and a bluegill.

But both of Adams' fish were too small to keep. Nevertheless, both agreed that their day on the water was time well spent.

"First off, it's beautiful out here," Pohlman said. "You can see so much wildlife. I've seen turtles, snakes and eagles. I don't think a lot of people know you can rent boats here. It was a little windy, but it was a beautiful day, just gorgeous."

Flocks of resident geese add to the atmosphere, with herons, ducks, "and almost any kind of bird you can think of," also living in the area, McComas said.

Starting at the end of October, the reservoir's estimated 23 billion gallons of water are also a stopping point for migratory birds heading south.

McComas said that the best time for catching fish at the reservoir is in the spring and early summer, when plentiful predators, such as pickerel and pike, stalk spawning bass, bluegill and perch.

"That's when it's the most crowded out here," McComas said. "Everybody has cabin fever and there's a pent-up demand to come out after the winter months. That's when the fish are most aggressive. You can't help but catch them then."

Some visitors, though, such as Ovadia Sadik, and his brother, Yosef, who tried a rowboat first before trading up to a battery-powered craft when they ventured onto the water, do not come to fish.

The sights and sounds of the area were the allure for the brothers.

"It's such a beautiful place, and so close to Baltimore," said Ovadia Sadik, a student from Israel visiting his family in Baltimore. "I don't think a lot of people know about it."

According to Rodgers Forge resident Tom Ensor, 20, a seasonal employee who recently was working a weekend shift behind the counter in the center's modest building from which the boats are rented and bait sold, there were 44 boat rentals that Saturday.

One customer caught a 5-pound bass on the previous day, he added.

McComas said that he first came to the reservoir when he was a boy, visiting the picnic areas that dotted the shoreline not far from the fishing center. Those picnic areas closed in 1979.

Eventually, he landed a summer job at the center and was hired full-time after graduating from high school.

"It's such a beautiful place," McComas said. "What I love about it is that at most lakes you have a lot of houses along the shoreline. Here it's just a natural shoreline."

IF YOU GO

Loch Raven Fishing Center

12101 Dulaney Valley Rd.

Phone: 410-887-7692

First Friday of April through Labor Day: open daily at 6 a.m.

Labor Day through Oct. 31: open Friday-Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Tuesday-Thursday

Nov. 1 through Nov. 30: open Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Weekdays

December through March: closed