Symphony musicians to perform special program for preschoolers at Towson Library

The Baltimore Symphony Musicians, a group of volunteers who perform with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, will come to the Towson area to play special concerts for preschoolers this month.

The BSO musicians will host the Sights and Sounds for Preschoolers concert series at four Baltimore County Public Library branches in July, including the Towson branch on July 28.

The informal music program seeks to give preschoolers ages 2 to 5 an up-close-and-personal look at some of the orchestra's instruments.

During the free, 30-minute concerts, musicians of the BSO will play music and talk about different composers and instruments at an age-appropriate level, Baltimore Symphony Musicians member Brian Prechtl said.

The musicians will bring woodwind and string instruments, including flutes, bassoons, clarinets, violins and cellos. The event is not organized by orchestra management, Prechtl said.

"As members of the BSO, [performing] is our job, but we as musicians feel compelled to get out into the community and touch people more personally," Prechtl said.

Online registration for Towson's concert opens July 21 on the library website, at http://bit.ly/2u1Rzsw.

The concerts are also an effort to increase the musicians' volunteer presence in Baltimore County, Prechtl added.

The Baltimore City-based group has performed in the city and Montgomery County, but members realized they had yet to branch out to Baltimore County, Prechtl said.

"We want to bring what we do outside of the concert hall and get kids thinking about how they can express themselves," he added.

The event complements the library's existing children's programming, library spokeswoman Erica Palmisano said.

"Children are fascinated by musical instruments, and they are always enthralled when we give them the opportunity to experience them firsthand," she added.

Registrations will be capped at 25 preschoolers, along with their caregivers, to keep the group small and intimate, Palmisano said.

The musicians also will perform at county library branches in White Marsh and North Point on July 21, and in Pikesville on July 27. All concerts are held at 2 p.m.