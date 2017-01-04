Baltimore County library patrons can now borrow pre-loaded e-readers, laptops

Baltimore County Public Library patrons will be able to check out and take home pre-loaded e-book readers and laptop computers starting immediately, county officials announced today.

The 19-branch system has added about 600 electronic devices to its collection that include 210 Playaway Locks, which are hand-held electronic reading devices that come pre-loaded with electronic books. The library has also added 380 Chromebooks, which are laptop computers that require a connection to the Internet to be used.

"The availability of these devices provides tools for every citizen in Baltimore County to have access to acquire the skills and resources needed for success," Baltimore County Public Library Director Paula Miller said in a statement Wednesday. "Access to these devices will help to lessen the 'digital divide' by providing equal access to those that may not have the opportunity to learn and experiment with technology."

Erin Oh, assistant branch manager at the Arbutus branch of the county library system, said the branch has received 20 Chromebooks and 10 Playaway Locks, all of which are ready for checkout immediately.

The branch will loan the Chromebooks in two ways, she said — 10 will be available for a short-term check out of two hours, with the option of renewing that period twice, for a total of six hours, while the remaining 10 will be available to check out for seven days, with the options of renewing twice, for a total of 21 days. In both instances the item can't be renewed if someone else has requested to borrow it.

The check-out period for the Playway Locks will be longer, Oh said. The electronic reading device can be borrowed for up to three weeks, with the opportunity to renew that loan period twice, for a total of nine weeks, so long as no one else has requested the item.

The purchase of the items was made possible by $500,000 allocated through the Baltimore County Office of Information Technology's Enhanced Productivity Thru Technology capital project, library officials said.

"We initiated this new tech option in our libraries because adding these e-devices allows county residents to access the latest technology, be more computer-literate, and learn the technical skills that are so vital now in our workplaces and global economy," Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a statement Wednesday.