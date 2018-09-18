Police seek missing teen last seen Monday at Dulaney High

Baltimore County Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Lexi Gottesman, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said in a press release.
The teenager was last seen yesterday at Dulaney High School at 255 East Padonia Road, Peach said. Gottesman has a medical condition and does not have her medication with her, Peach said.
Police described Gottesman as 5-feet 1-inch tall, 100 pounds, with blonde and black hair, and brown eyes. She has burn scars on both her forearms, Peach said, and she was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a tank top and a short sleeve jean jacket.
Anyone with information about Gottesman’s whereabouts can call 911 or the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-853-3668.