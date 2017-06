Margarita Cambest / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Sixth-grader Marissa Brady (center) and friends head to the buses on the last day of school at Ridgely Middle School June 13, 2017. Baltimore County Public School's last day of school was June 13. At Ridgely Middle School that was marked with Alice Cooper's "School's Out" playing through the halls of the Lutherville-Timonium school as students rushed out to buses and awaiting parents.