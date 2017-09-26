Towson's top police officer to be promoted; replacement to be named later this week

The officer who has led the Baltimore County Police Department’s Towson Precinct will be promoted to major this week and the precinct will get a new commander.

Capt. Jay Landsman Jr., who has led Precinct 6 since April 2014 will be promoted to major at a ceremony Friday morning, according to Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman Julia Hargrove.

Officials have named Lt. Brandon Rodgers as the acting commander of Precinct 6. Police will announce Landsman’s permanent replacement and Landsman’s new assignment Thursday, Hargrove said.

A ceremony for family and close friends of Landsman, his replacement, and other officers who are scheduled to receive promotions will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.