Knollwood Association hosts charity 5K June 10

The Knollwood Association is extending its neighborhood slogan, "a community with heart," to a new 5K in east Towson.

The inaugural Towson Healthy Hearts 5K, set for June 10, will benefit the American Heart Association, Knollwood Association board member Stephanie Parry said.

In keeping with the community slogan and the association's goal to be a green and healthy community, the timed 5K run and walk will also feature a post-race farmers market.

Parry said she has been working with other neighbors on the 5K for more than a year and that she hopes the event will set itself apart from other community fun runs, with its healthy living focus.

Harford County-based Jones Family Farm will offer seasonal produce, hanging flower baskets, vegetable plants, herbs and pantry goods for sale after the race.

There will be cash prizes of $200, $125 and $75 respectively for the top three overall winners, both male and female, Parry said, with $20 Towson Hot Bagels giftcards for the fastest Knollwood community male and female.

Age group winners can also choose a prize from Jones' pantry goods, including in-season produce, jellies, crab salsa and nuts.

Registration is $30 online. Race-day registration will be available for $35 until 10 minutes before the 8 a.m. start at the 7600 block of Knollwood Road in Towson.

A kids' fun run will also follow the 5K.

To register, visit www.towsonhealthyhearts5k.com.