Cockeysville kitchen and dining room tour to benefit BSO's education programs

The Baltimore Symphony Associates, the volunteer and fundraising arm of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, will host the second annual Kitchens of Note and Symphony of Chefs fundraising event later this month in Cockeysville.

The culinary and interior design tour is a benefit for the BSO’s education programs, which serve 55,000 students each year.

For $60, ticket holders can tour six private homes Oct. 18 in the Laurelford area of Cockeysville for ideas and inspiration on how to design and decorate a kitchen, according to a BSA news release.

Homes will feature table designs and floral displays created by local businesses that complement each homeowner’s decor, including a home with floral arrangements designed by Towson-based Radebaugh Florist.

Radebaugh is designing floral arrangements for the Townsend family home, according to Kaitlin Radebaugh, co-owner of the family-owned florist.

Radebaugh will provide an elongated centerpiece for the family’s floral dining room, a tall vase arrangement for a piano and a centerpiece for the kitchen’s dining table, she said.

“Every year it’s a different set of homes so it’s exciting for us,” Radebaugh said. “Last year’s [home] was a little darker and contemporary while this year’s has a lighter, elegant feel, so we get to switch up the flowers.”

Radebaugh said the family’s formal dining room lends itself to a mix of burgandy lilies, pink hydrangea, roses, stock flower and astilbe, a bright flower with tall, fern-like plumes.

In addition to self-guided tours of the decor, each home will feature a local chef or caterer preparing a favorite dish for guests to sample.

Tickets for the one-day event can be purchased at KitchensofNote.org and are limited to the first 500 people.

Visitors may pick up admission bracelets and program books at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, 11911 Jenifer Road, in Timonium, before taking the self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exact locations of participating homes will be provided to participants after they purchase tickets.