Radcliffe Jewelers announces move to Shops at Kenilworth

Radcliffe Jewelers is the latest business to announce it will move into the renovated Shops at Kenilworth in Towson.

As developers of the Kenilworth Drive shopping center continue working on a three-year, $20 million makeover, the jewelry, watch and gift store announced July 26 it would move when its lease at the Towson Town Center expires in late 2018.

"Our customers have said getting to us is a hassle," Radcliffe Jewelers co-owner John Shmerler said of its present Towson location, which includes a garage Shmerler said customers find difficult to navigate. "This is more convenient. It's smaller, and it's just easier to get to."

Officials of GGP Inc., which manages the Towson Town Center, did not return requests for comment.

Greenberg Gibbons, the development company that owns The Shops at Kenilworth, is continuing renovations at the shopping center.

The company started managing the property in July 2014 and assumed full ownership in April 2015, according to spokeswoman Karin Siomporas.

Company officials have worked to renovate the shopping center as part of an ongoing push to build a "specialty center focused on a simple trip for the shopper," according to Brian Gibbons, CEO and chairman of Greenberg Gibbons.

The two-level, 154,000-square-foot center needed an update, company officials said, to make the space "a more contemporary and welcoming specialty shopping and community gathering space."

The former painted brick shopping center was "very outdated" and had little curb appeal when purchased, Gibbons said.

"As a result, the tenant's underperformed and there was significant tenant turnover on an annual basis," Gibbons said. "This modernization of the physical plant and complete renovation has added new energy and is attracting high-quality tenants that will be a catalyst for a better shopping and dining experience for the customer and will result in much better tenant performance."

Stebbins Anderson, which previously took up two floors of the shopping center, opened in a smaller, renovated 20,425-square-foot space on the bottom floor in April 2016. The housewares and hardware store celebrated its 150th year in business in April.

A new entrance for The Shops at Kenilworth, featuring sleek modern paneling and type, opened in November 2016.

Since the beginning of 2017, the shopping center has also added a Trader Joe's grocery, Kenilworth Wine and Spirits, Amaryllis Handcrafted Jewelry, Quiet Storm Surf Shop and ZenLife, a yoga boutique and juice bar.

"Our goal was to land those iconic Baltimore retailers," Gibbons said of Radcliffe Jewelers. Baltimore-based clothing boutique South Moon Under and menswear staple Jos A. Bank are also tenants.

Ruth Shaw is expected to open at the center in September. The Roland Park women's clothing boutique announced in April that it would leave The Village of Cross Keys for The Shops at Kenilworth.

Last week, crews continued working on the exterior and interior of the building. Some workers placed piping inside of a new interior fountain while others added additional modern wood panels to a new exterior sign.

The final phase of the renovation will start in 2018 with an expansion that includes two full-service, sit-down restaurants set to open after the holiday season. Radcliffe Jewelers will move in to its new space in the fall, after construction is completed.

Business should be uninterrupted during the transition, Shmerler said, adding that Radcliffe's Pikesville location, on Reisterstown Road, will remain open.