Baltimore's Rosie the Riveters to lead 124th Towson 4th of July Parade

On July 4, Grace Henninger plans to be decked out in red, white and blue as her group leads Towson’s 124th Fourth of July parade, very different from the garb she wore in 1944 — slacks and steel-toed shoes — while working her factory job helping to build planes at Glenn L. Martin Co. in Baltimore County.

Henninger, 92, of Middle River is one of at most five original Rosie the Riveters who jumped into the workforce during World War II that will be grand marshaling the annual parade.

The Baltimore Rosies meet monthly at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum, and there’s about 15 members, five of whom are original Rosie the Riveters, Debi Wynn, the group’s coordinator, said. The Baltimore Rosies are one of 16 Rosie chapters across the U.S., according to the American Rosie the Riveter Association website. The number of Rosies in the parade on July 4 is dependent on their health and the weather that day, Wynn, of Towson, added.

The Baltimore Rosies have been a staple in the parade since the early 2000s, Wynn said, but this will be the first time they’ll grand marshal. When asked if it's an honor to lead the parade alongside the other Rosies, Henninger said, “Oh my goodness, yes.”

“Any woman that worked in the defense plants during World War II is a Rosie the Riveter, whether they worked in the office, the tool crib, or what, it didn’t mean that they had to rivet,” Henninger said. “That war was serious at that time. We were very, very serious.”

Wynn said the Rosies are “iconic American heroes.” A U.S. Senate bill introduced March 6 by Sen. Robert Casey Jr., a Democrat representing Pennsylvania, aims to award a collective Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest civilian honor, to U.S. women who joined the workforce during World War II.

When Wynn contacted the Towson Chamber of Commerce in January, the parade committee’s vice-chair, Betsy Lafferty, couldn’t think of a better year for the Baltimore Rosies to grand marshal the event.

“With all that’s happened with women in the workplace, this was back in January, I said ‘Let’s do it,’” Lafferty, 72, of Stoneleigh said, adding that all of the about 20 parade committee members supported the idea.

Exactly at 10:30 a.m., when the parade starts, two aircrafts from the 104th Fighter Squadron Maryland Air National Guard are scheduled to fly overhead — first flying north to south over Washington Avenue, then turning 180 degrees to fly south to north in over Bosley Avenue. The aircrafts are A10 Warthogs, which fly at low levels and save soldiers on the ground, said Kevin Murphy, 64, of Lutherville who served 33 years in the military and has worked for 10 years with the parade’s military units.

The parade starts at the intersection of Towsontown and Bosley avenues, heads north up Bosley Avenue, east across Allegheny Avenue and finally south on Washington Avenue.

The parade is expected to have at least 90 units take part in the parade, said Nancy Hafford, executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce. The event is run by the parade committee, which is separate from the chamber, but many of the people on the committee do work for the chamber, she added. Some of the classic parade groups planning to return for this year’s festivities include 15 or 16 bands — such as the 229th Maryland Army National Guard Band and the Calvert Hall High School Marching Band — the Buffalo Soldiers, Towson Elks Lodge #469, the American Legion and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Hafford said.

Jerry Gordon, 85, of Pikesville has worked with the Chesapeake Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America to provide the antique car display for the parade for more than 40 years. This will be his last year working with the parade, and he’s “loved every minute of it” — and promises presence of the cars in the parade will continue after he’s gone.

Run, Bike Rush and fireworks

Prior to the parade, the parade committee hosts the annual 4-mile run, called the “4 on the 4th,” as well as the 1776 Family Fun Run. The pre-race program and warm-up will begin at 7:45, followed by the four-mile run beginning at 8:15, and the 1776 run, which stretches about a quarter mile, starts at about 8:30 a.m. The races start at the Towson courthouse, and occur on the parade route and Towson University’s campus.

Prices for the four-mile run are $35 until July 3, and $40 on race day, while the 1776 run is currently $15 and will be $20 on race day, according to the races’ website. Proceeds from the races will go to Cancerve — female cancer patient support — as well as the Education Foundation for Baltimore County Public Schools and the Towson Chamber of Commerce, according to the race’s website.

The first 800 participants will also receive performance shirts and medals, and there will be post-race food and beverage in addition to an award ceremony with prizes.

Then, at 9:30 a.m., the unofficial start of the parade is marked by the Bike Rush, during which kids and adults alike, with their bicycles decked out in patriotic decorations, can ride the parade route. Bike Rush riders will gather at the Towson University parking lot across from the Marriott Hotel.

The Towson Communities Alliance is spearheading this year’s fireworks display, which is the only one in the Towson community. They will launch from Loch Raven Technical Academy when it gets dark, said Mike Ertel, the fireworks chairman and one of Towson Communities Alliance’s vice-presidents.

The minimum budget for the fireworks is $12,000, said TCA President Bryan Fischer, and the alliance is accepting donations. With over $15,000, they could do “much more” and have a “significantly longer show,” Fischer said.

Ertel said the fireworks show is planned to be about 20 minutes long now, but could be as long as 30 minutes with added funds. Donations can be made at towsonfireworks.com via PayPal, or via their mailing address listed on the website.

