Details emerge on Towson double homicide

The victims of a double homicide found Monday in an apartment on Lambourne Road in Towson had histories of arrests, court records show.

Baltimore County Police identified the victims as Stanley B. Brunson Jr., 29, of the 1500 block of E. Northern Parkway, in Baltimore, and Shameek Davone Joyner, 28, of the 5300 block of Leith Road, in Baltimore.

Police said that a maintenance worker at the 20 Lambourne Apartments found the two men dead in a fifth-floor apartment at about 9:20 a.m. Monday and called police. The men suffered trauma to their upper bodies, police said Wednesday.

Investigators believe the men were targeted, and that there is not a threat to the general public, police said. Police have not released any information about a possible motive for the killings.

The building is owned by UDR Inc., which did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Court records show that both men were charged with crimes in the past, though most of those charges were dropped.

Brunson was charged with disorderly conduct in 2010. He was arrested for theft and seven counts of unlawfully using a credit card in 2017, court records show. Both charges were dropped by prosecutors.

Joyner faced criminal charges in at least six incidents in Baltimore City between 2011 and 2015, including marijuana possession, trespassing, theft and second-degree assault.

Joyner served a year and a half of supervised probation for one of the second-degree assault charges. He was also once served with a temporary domestic violence protective order, according to court records.

Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said the police department is not saying why Brunson and Joyner were at the complex, located a few blocks north of the Towson traffic circle.

The department is not likely to release further information about the investigation until they make an arrest, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said Thursday.

“I’m fairly confident they’ll be able to make a lock-up on this,” Peach said. “It’s just a matter of waiting until they actually do it.”

There have been five homicides in Baltimore County so far this year. There were 35 homicides in 2017 and the same number in 2016, according to county police data.

Baltimore Sun reporters Pamela Wood and Jessica Anderson contributed to this story.