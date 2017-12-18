Homeless Memorial Vigil in Towson slated for Dec. 21

The annual Homeless Memorial Vigil, hosted by the Baltimore County Communities for the Homeless, will take place Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Towson.

The event is held Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, to remember those homeless persons who died in Baltimore County in 2017. Similar events take place around the state and nationwide.

“In a lot of cases, this is the only celebration of their lives,” said Terri Kingeter, treasurer of BCCH, a nonprofit advocacy group. Approximately 32 homeless people died in the county this year, according to Kingeter.

The rector of Trinity Episcopal will welcome the 100 or so persons expected to attend, followed by a welcome from Megan Goffney, president of BCCH, as well as readings and mandolin music, Kingeter said, adding that homeless persons are invited and encouraged to participate in the service.

Also being remembered this year are two longtime advocates for the homeless who died in 2017 — Stu Hancock, director of Prologue Inc.’s homeless outreach, which has a center in Towson, and Colin Phillips, who founded Night of Peace Family Shelter in Windsor Mill.

After the service, the group will walk across the street to Calvary Baptist Church, to visit a memorial for the homeless. A light meal follows at Trinity Episcopal Church, which is located at 120 Allegheny Ave. in Towson.