Historic East Towson marker to be unveiled Friday

A marker honoring the historically African American community of East Towson will be unveiled by community leaders Friday.

The marker will commemorate the neighborhood, which was settled in the mid-1800s by freed slaves from the Hampton estate in northeast Towson. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the northeast corner of Towsontown Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.

The sign is a requirement of the development of Towson Mews, a neighboring project of 34 luxury townhouse currently being developed by Evergreene Homes, Inc.

Adelaide Bentley, the president of the North East Towson Improvement Association, along with members of the community and representatives of Evergreene Homes will attend the event.