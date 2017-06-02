Task force to look at connecting green spaces along Herring Run

As he looks out on Herring Run stream, in east Towson, Dave Riley sees a future in which public and private "pocket parks" will connect Baltimore County neighborhoods along the stream's watershed to downtown Towson.

The president of the Knollwood Association is heading a task force to recommend improvements to Herring Run's surrounding green space, an area that includes public and private land bordering the stream.

The task force envisions creating a plan to connect small parks owned by the county and neighborhood community associations that border the stream through a trail system that, in part, already roughly exists from residents walking along the length of the stream

Heering Run, the headwaters of which are near Towson High School, meanders southeast through Baltimore County before emptying into the Back River in east Baltimore and, eventually, Chesapeake Bay.

Dirt and pebble trails along the stream exist behind Towson High School and are often used by community members and the high school's cross country team, but the path ends between the high school and Aigburth Vale Senior Community, an affordable housing complex for seniors just north of the school.

The task force, which Baltimore County Councilman David Marks named last week, will examine ways to sustainably connect the parks through trails built on undeveloped land owned mostly by neighborhood associations and residents without compromising the stream's environmental health or the privacy or rights of the landowners and neighborhoods, he said.

Marks said he got the idea for the task force after attending a spring cleanup of the stream with about 100 Towson University students and nearby community members.

The Herring Run watershed is "a jewel in eastern Towson," said Marks, a Republican who represents Towson. "It's a substantial amount of undeveloped property that really provides peace of mind for many communities."

The trails could connect downtown Towson's recently renovated Towson Manor Park to the soon-to-be-built Radebaugh Park, a county owned property just east of downtown, Riley said. From there, a southern connection could extend to existing trails that end in Wiltondale's Greenwood Park, which is maintained by the community association.

Marks said the primary focus of the task force, which will begin meeting this summer, is to prepare a report for the county executive whom voters will select in 2018. County Executive Kevin Kamenetz is limited by term limits from running for a third term.

Members will also issue recommendations to Baltimore County's Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory committee.

"We will look at the trails to see if they're in the right place," Riley said. "Are the natural paths that are established hurting or do we need to redirect in the area to protect the environment there? What is the best way to maintain this great little resource in east Towson over time?"

Protecting green space

Along with Riley, Marks has appointed to the committee Steve Alper and Terry Westhead, of Knollwood; Peter Ismay, the president of Idlewylde Community Association; Sean Brune, Wiltondale Improvement Association president; Joe Labella, Towson Manor Village Community Association president; Ron Davis, of the Loch Raven area; Heather Lowe, of Loch Hill; and Roger Gookin, of the Greater Towson Council of Community Associations.

"Towson is undergoing a great economic rennaissance," Riley said. "We're attracting young families, young professionals and all sorts of new business development. These are all good things, but when you have increased urbanization you need to protect your green space."

While already established paths behind Wiltondale's Greenwood Park provide a connection to Towson High School's track and eventually the stream's headwaters at Aigburth Road, much of the land along which the stream runs is on private property, Riley said, adding that any changes would have to be negotiated with community associations and property owners.

Additionally, some portions of the stream's banks have eroded, making it unsafe to walk the entire distance.

In December, Baltimore County officials began a 16-month, $2.9 million restoration of 4,340 feet of Herring Run, which is set to be completed in three phases by 2018.

The first phase of shoring up the stream to prevent against erosion and pollution was completed in March on a 2,407-foot stretch of the west bank located between the Country Club of Maryland and Litchfield Avenue, in Idlewylde. Work on that portion cost roughly $900,000.

Because most of the stream backs up to private property, much of the work for the first phase included county officials negotiating with homeowners to secure right-of-entry to the stream and its surrounding banks, said Vincent Gardina, the director of the county's Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability.

"We would not encourage or construct any type of a trail when we're doing restoration simply because the purpose of the buffer is to protect the stream, not for recreation," Gardina said.

Some neighbors say they approve of the idea because of its potential to expand the use of county parks and the stream's preservation.

Knollwood resident Patricia Anderson, who grew up in nearby Idlewylde, said she brings her three children to Greenwood Park almost every day for playdates and meets with friends once a week to walk the streamside path to the Towson High track.

"I'd love to have a way to get to Towson Manor Park without having to go in the road," Anderson said. "Even to be able to walk to Stoneleigh without having to walk in the road would be good."

Laura Mades said she remembers picking crayfish out of Herring Run as a child. The Baltimore native moved to Michigan but returned to Wiltondale to raise five children and enjoys walking the existing trails with her grandchildren.

"I played in the stream," Mades said. "My kids played in the stream, and that needs to be preserved."

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Rachael Pacella contributed to this story.