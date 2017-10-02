Cockeysville health fair offers free shots, giveaways, for students

Cockeysville students are invited to a community health fair at the Cockeysville Recreation Center Saturday.

The 2017 Cockeysville Community Health Fair will offer free physical and behavioral health screenings for students as well as information from area services, doctors and giveaways.

The free event is a partnership of Padonia International Elementary School, Mays Chapel Elementary School, Pot Spring Elementary School and Cockeysville Middle School as well as Faith Lutheran Church and other local partners, according to Daniel Pizzo, vice principal of Padonia International Elementary School.

“Many of our students and families are immigrants or have limited access to dental or emotional health,” Pizzo said. “We wanted to bring something to the community that would address both physical and emotional needs.”

Students who visit the recreation center between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday can receive free immunizations and nutrition advice from a dietitian.

Two behavioral health tents will have information on mental health services and private booths for one-on-one conversations, and the University of Maryland St. Joseph’s community outreach department will offer advice on germs and sleep habits, Pizzo said.

Brick Bodies Fitness Services, Inc., a Baltimore-based chain of coed and women-only health clubs, will host interactive fitness demonstrations.

There will also be giveaways donated by Under Armour and the Baltimore Ravens, Pizzo said.

"Our thought was if we can give things to these children they’ll be motivated to come and take advantage of the activities that are happening,” Pizzo said.

Other participants include the American Diabetes Association, Baltimore County Public Schools ESOL, Baltimore County Public Library and two Maryland farms.

“As a community school we take it seriously that all these pieces have an impact on academic growth,” Pizzo said. “Our perspective is that if we can make our students healthy then they can be academically healthy.”