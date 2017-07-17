Aigburth Manor resident recommended to fill seat on Planning Board

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks will recommend the appointment of Towson resident and community activist Paul Hartman to the Baltimore County Planning Board.

Hartman, of Aigburth Manor, would represent the Fifth County Council district on the board through the end of 2017, with the possibility of an additional three-year term, according to Marks. The seat was formerly filled by Scott Jenkins, who resigned earlier this month.

Marks, a Republican who represents Towson, said he selected Hartman to focus on the "revitalization of downtown Towson," and specifically transportation and sustainability issues in the area.

"I've testified before the planning board in the past and been at meetings," said Hartman, who played a role in developing a county ordinance designed to curb unruly parties near Towson University. "I understand they make recommendations on a wide range of issues that affect development in Baltimore County. I don't have a particular agenda right now, but I want to see what issues come forward."

The Planning Board advises the County Council on planning-related matters, including the Baltimore County Master Plan, zoning issues and development.

The 15-member board is made up of unpaid volunteers who cannot hold salaried positions in county government. Seven of the members are recommended by their respective councilmembers and ceremoniously appointed by the county executive, Marks said.

The remaining members are recommended by the executive and confirmed by the council.

Hartman is vice president of the Aigburth Manor Association and the former president of the Greater Towson Council of Community Associations, an umbrella group that represents 30 community associations in Towson, including Aigburth Manor.

As a founding member of the GTCCA's university relations committee, Hartman helped to develop the county's Social Host-Unruly Social Gatherings ordinance, which the council enacted in January 2016, to stem loud, off-campus parties in six neighborhoods just east of Towson University and in an area near the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, in Catonsville.

During the first two months of the school year following the ordinance's implementation, complaints to Towson University officials declined 75 percent compared to the same period during the previous the school year, The Baltimore Sun reported in October.

An eye on open space

Hartman said he hopes to see open space, green space and transportation issues come before the board.

"The county has some very dense urban areas with a lot of development going on and other areas not so much, but there are places in the county that could use more open space and green space," he said. "The planning board might encourage that to happen."

"There really isn't a lot of space available," Hartman added. "All the land that's big enough is just too expensive or valuable for commercial reasons. I don't see any large parcels. We might get some more small pocket parks. Those kinds of things might be where we have to do some work."

Hartman also would like to see a free circulator shuttle in Towson that could ease traffic congestion and better relationships and more communication between developers and community members.

As former president of the GTCCA, Hartman said he was involved in advancing a 2011 redevelopment in Towson Manor Village and the 90-bed Brightview Towson assisted-living facility in which all parties involved worked toward a compromise.

"That was a case in which the community, the county and the developer were able to work together and come up with a better result than if there is an adversarial relationship within those groups," Hartman said. "I think there's a track record that shows that things can be improved if you work together."

Hartman is also a member of the Baltimore County Telecommunications Advisory Panel, which oversees customer service, maintenance, standards, and other issues related to Baltimore County's Comcast and Verizon franchises.

Hartman said he will resign from that position soon to focus on the Planning Board.

If appointed, Hartman said he would take over the district seat at the following Planning Board meeting, which is scheduled for July 20.