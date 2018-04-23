Greater Towson Council of Community Associations rechristened as 'Towson Communities Alliance'

The Greater Towson Council of Community Associations, or GTCCA, has decided to shed its “unwieldy acronym,” said Bryan Fischer, the group’s president.

Its new name: Towson Communities Alliance.

“We hope that the new name and visual identity will more effectively convey who we are — an alliance of Towson communities,” Fischer said in an email.

The group, which meets monthly, has delegates from more than 30 community associations in the Towson area. Its mission is to advocate for “responsible development” and to present a “united front” when dealing with issues that are too large and complex for a single association to manage, such as neighborhood relations with Towson University, according to the group’s website.

Along with the new name, the group also has a new Web address: gtcca.org now redirects to towsoncommunities.org.

In addition, the group has a new logo, designed by Towson resident Maureen Lindler, of Moxie Designs.

“The new logo we feel conveys a sense of what Towson is to us,” Fischer wrote. “A mix of urban and suburban communities and most importantly, home.”