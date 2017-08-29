Greenbrier residents say 'abysmal' road conditions are a nuisance, hazard

Dominic Vocci was 2 when he was injured as result of the poor condition of the roads in Towson's Greenbrier neighborhood, said his mother, Kyra Vocci, a resident of the neighborhood.

On the family's regular nightly walk, Dominic, who is now 6, tripped on a pothole and fell onto the asphalt, leaving a gash on his forehead.

"These roads are abysmal," Vocci, of Overcrest Road, said as she walked in the neighborhood Aug. 23. "Still, to this day, he has a visible scar and a story to tell."

Greenbrier, which is bounded by Brook Road to the north and east, Hillen Road to the south and Greenbrier Road to the west, includes about 200 households, according to Vocci, president of the Greenbrier Community Association.

As many parts of the neighborhood do not have sidewalks, residents often walk in the street along the curb, Vocci said, adding that potholes, disintegrating asphalt and general unevenness make the walk unsightly and unsafe.

Residents have asked county officials to repair the roads for more than a decade, Vocci said.

The association has asked county officials to repair the potholes and general unevenness of the neighborhood's roads by submitting requests on the county website, emailing their elected officials and passing around petitions.

But all anyone reports seeing is patches to the road that end up disintegrating — and in some cases sinking — shortly after the work is done, Vocci and other residents said.

"It just fell on deaf ears and continues to," Vocci said of the requests.

Baltimore County Department of Public Works spokeswoman Lauren Watley said she was unable to locate records of when Greenbrier, Overcrest, and Brook roads and Stevenson Lane were last resurfaced. The roads are all on the department's paving list, Watley said, adding that paving jobs are not scheduled until 30 days out due to weather and contractor availability.

"I cannot speak specifically to Greenbrier, Overcrest, Brook or Stevenson, but the list for road resurfacing is kept fluid due to factors such as weather, contractor availability and utility work," Watley said in an Aug. 25 email. "The Bureau of Highways understands the importance of road resurfacing projects to County communities, however, the Bureau also understands the need to manage [realistic] expectations on these project timelines."

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Republican who represents Towson, and Del. Steve Lafferty, a Democrat who represents District 42A, have asked the county to fix the roads but also have gotten nowhere, the two elected officials said.

"These are the worst roads in Towson and I think some of the worst in Baltimore County," Marks said of Greenbrier, adding that the county has $37 million budgeted for road resurfacing in the current fiscal year.

"It's not a matter of funding, it's a matter of priorities," Marks said.

Lafferty, whose district includes Towson, said he met with the neighborhood association's board in the spring for a tour of the roads, which he called "severe."

Lafferty said he has also requested roads in Stoneleigh be resurfaced when possible due to poor conditions.

"Frankly, I've not gotten any satisfactory answer from the county as to what paving may be done or will not be," Lafferty said, adding that he would rather get a denial than no response at all.

"They submitted a petition and reached out to the county and asked for them to provide an answer about what the next steps will be," Lafferty said of Greenbrier. "I encouraged the community to reach out and contact the county executive's office. That's always helpful [but] it may seem futile after a while. I'm not sure there's anything different for them to do."

Watley said officials prioritizes projects each fiscal year. However, individual roads are not identified for paving in the budget.

Unforeseen circumstances, such as utility projects or emergency repairs, can delay or change the timing of a resurfacing project, Watley said.

In the spring, a pothole at the intersection of Stevenson Lane and Brook Road broke the clips holding together the splashguard on Vocci's Acura MDX SUV. Vocci said she submitted a claim to Baltimore County in May but has yet to see a reimbursement.

"We never got a response," Vocci said. "We've been proactive about it but we just don't get answers."

Residents say the condition of the roads also decreases property values.

The last time Mollie Testoni, of Overcrest Road, said she remembers her road getting resurfaced was around 2009, when crews poured a slurry down Overcrest which has since broken down into asphalt and rocks, she said. The weeds have started to grow through the rocks and, sometimes when she pulls the weeds, pieces of asphalt come with them, Testoni said.

Meanwhile, after a request to the county went unfulfilled, resident Walt McGuire said he filled a 6-inch deep, 3-foot wide pothole directly in front of his Greenbrier Road home with cement.

McGuire and his wife, Amy Redondo, said they worried their children might fall into the hole while playing in front of the home.

"People don't ride bikes here anymore," Redondo said. "Every year the roads get worse. The salt makes it worse but you've got to have the salt. This is a tight-knit neighborhood where people take care of each other but our streets don't reflect the neighborhood."

Officials from County Executive Kevin Kamenetz's office did not immediately return requests for comment from the executive.