Residents report rash of vandalism in Greenbrier

Towson’s Greenbrier neighborhood is usually pretty quiet, according to resident Ray Infussi.

However, sometime during the night of Jan. 1-Jan. 2, someone damaged five cars in a rash of vandalism in the community that has him and his neighbors worried, Infussi said.

Two residents reported that the windshields or rear windows of their vehicles were smashed with a rock or brick while parked on Stevenson Lane, Greenbrier Community Association vice president Ralph Rizzo said. Three others had their car tires slashed while the vehicles were parked on Brook Road, Rizzo added.

Residents have reported the incidents to police, Rizzo said.

A Baltimore County police spokesman confirmed Jan. 3 that the department received a destruction of property call on Jan. 2 at 7:44 a.m. from a resident of Greenbrier. The police report on the incidents was still being written as of Jan. 4, spokesman Capt. Shawn Vinson said.

“It’s extremely unusual,” Rizzo said of the vandalism, adding that residents are considering pooling their money to install security cameras in front of their houses.

“People didn’t even want streetlights for years because they thought it would interfere, but in lieu of everything that’s going on that’s changing,” Rizzo said.

One resident, who preferred not to give his name, said vandals slashed three tires on his vehicle while it was parked on Brook Road. He worries that the vandalism was targeted and that it might happen again, he said.

Infussi, who parks nightly on Stevenson Lane, said the string of vandalism is unlike anything the neighborhood has experienced before.

Though he’s had an airbag and windshield wipers stolen from his vehicle, those thefts occurred more than a decade ago, he said.

The vandals shattered his front windshield with a rock that he found on the ground near his car, adding that he can’t think of a link between the incidents other than their location.

“I park on Stevenson Lane and a lot of peopledo walk by, but that’s just three incidents in 15 years,” he said. “For the mostpart it’s quiet. That there were multiple vehicles in the neighborhood is truly rare.”