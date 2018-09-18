Green Towson Alliance begins Green Series at Towson Library on Sept. 22

Environmental group Green Towson Alliance is launching a Green Series at the Towson Library this fall, according to a press release.

The free, three-part series starts Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. in the basement-level meeting room with a presentation called, “Native Plants for Containers.” Leigh Barnes, owner of Towson-based container garden design company Companion Plantings, will teach participants to use and design native plants in container gardens, the release said.

Green Towson Alliance member Patty Mochel said the group decided to launch the program after talking to a librarian who said there was community interest in green programs.

Rob Jenkins, manager of Blue Water Baltimore’s Herring Run Nursery, will also talk on Sept. 22 about why native plants are important for the state’s ecosystem. Light refreshments will be served, the release said.

On Oct. 18, the series will continue with a presentation by Green Towson Alliance member Beth Miller on a green vision for Towson.

Then on Dec. 9, Nancy Lawson, author of “The Humane Gardener,” will discuss animal-friendly and environmentally sensitive landscaping practices.

Mochel said she hopes the programs will be eye-opening for community members who want to learn more about native plants and caring for the ecosystem.

“After I became a member of GTA and talked to people there and learned things, I realized how little I really knew,” Mochel said.

