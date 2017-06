Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Corey Donovan Jackson celebrates after his name is read during Towson High School Class of 2017 commencement at Towson University's SECU Arena in Towson on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Corey Donovan Jackson celebrates after his name is read during Towson High School Class of 2017 commencement at Towson University's SECU Arena in Towson on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)