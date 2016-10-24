Towson-area residents with developmental disabilities recognized for their service to others

Last year, Towson-area residents Caroline Christofferson, Susie Diffenderffer, David Hahn and Chris McCarron gave more than 250 hours of their time each to local charities, setting tables, helping with office work, packaging food and more.

At an Oct. 20 ceremony in Annapolis the four received The Governor's Service Award in the group/team category for their efforts to help and serve others. The annual service awards, which are organized under the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism, recognizes individuals and groups in Maryland for their volunteerism.

And though Christofferson, Diffenderffer, Hahn and McCarron together spend at least three days a week helping those in need, they themselves face challenges — the four have intellectual disabilities and are a part of the Community Learning Services program at Penn-Mar Human Services, a nonprofit organization that provides programs to people in Maryland and Pennsylvania who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome.

The four, who volunteer as a group, are part of the organization's Community Learning Services program, which aims to connect people with disabilities to the broader community in order to foster better communication, health, and to improve the individuals' employability.

Diffenderffer, 25, who lives with her family in Towson, said she is proud to have received the award.

"I am very proud of myself and my friends," Diffenderffer said. "They work extraordinarily hard."

The group formed about three years ago, according to instructor Vicki Hineline, who oversees the four participants, who are all in their mid-20s. Hineline picks up the group at a drop-off point in Lutherville on weekdays and guides them through their daily activities. She incorporates life lessons into the activities, such as teaching the group how to use public transportation.

The Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism's webpage described their work as serving the most vulnerable citizens of Baltimore.

"They volunteer their time consistently to ensure that there is a true impact on the organizations and individuals they serve," the description states.

As volunteers, the group packs and delivers food for Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, welcomes soldiers home at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport through Operation Welcome Home Maryland Heroes, donates and stocks food at the Hereford Food Bank, in Monkton, and visits senior citizens at Shangri-La Senior Living in Ellicott City.

Every Monday they visit Our Daily Bread Employment Center, in downtown Baltimore, which provides meals, job training and other assistance to needy men and women. Hahn serves water and iced tea during meals at Our Daily Bread, and makes sure the salt and pepper shakers are full. Christofferson sets up the napkins, knives and forks. McCarron helps serve bread and desserts.

Diffenderffer began volunteering at Our Daily Bread doing food service-related work. One day, when there was an abundance of volunteers helping in that department, Hineline asked officials of Our Daily Bread if they needed help in the office. They did, and so Diffenderffer started helping with the administrative work, such as sorting mail and answering phone calls.

Providing such assistance at Our Daily Bread helps the members of the group build social and life skills that will be applicable outside of the community learning program, said Mark Rivera, the program's coordinator.

At Penn-Mar, 20 of more than 400 clients participate in the community learning program as groups, Rivera said. The nonprofit hopes to add 12 more people to the program by July 2017 as part of a shift to more community-based, and fewer facility-based, programs, Rivera said. The nonprofit's Maryland office is in Freeland.

Hahn has improved his social skills through the volunteer work. He now happily knocks on doors when delivering food for Meals on Wheels, something Hineline said he wouldn't have done four months ago. He also reads to Hineline while she is driving to say where the next delivery will be.

"It helps him be a better communicator," Hineline added,

Through volunteer work, McCarron has become more independent, enough so that he now works in the Meals on Wheels kitchen without the group, Hineline said.

The group is in the process of adding a new outreach to their list of volunteerism. About once a month they greet soldiers returning home from the Middle East at Baltimore-Washington International Airport, but on one recent visit the soldiers' plane was delayed. There were no soldiers to greet, Hineline said, but there were some boarding planes to leave and Hineline wanted to do something for them as well.

On Friday afternoon, working at Hineline's house in Parkton, the group worked on attaching notes that said, "Thank You & God Bless You Always" to donated books, tying them together with a ribbon. The books are intended to provide the soldiers something to read on the plane, and in their down time overseas.

Hineline spends about seven hours a day assisting the group. Speaking of the group's service and accomplishments on a recent afternoon, Hineline was so proud that she was moved to tears.

McCarron, who was next to her, provided some support.

"Don't cry," he said.