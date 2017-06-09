Towson author's book recounts father's gritty days as Baltimore firefighter and paramedic

Towson native Rachel Hennick grew up listening to her father tell stories of his work as a Baltimore City firefighter and paramedic.

Bill Hennick's tales of the fires, shootings and stabbings he witnessed during his time working in West Baltimore were regular topics of conversation among the Hennick family during Rachel's childhood on Kensal Court, in Towson, where she lived with her parents and brother.

Now Rachel has turned those tales into a 255-page memoir, "Ghetto Medic: A Father in the 'Hood," which BrickHouse Books, a small Baltimore publishing house, released in 2012.

Rachel Hennick will sign copies of her memoir at Greetings & Readings, in Cockeysville, on Saturday, where she will be joined by her father, who retired from the Baltimore City Fire Department in 1995 and still lives with his wife, Eunice, in the East Towson home in which Rachel grew up. Father and daughter will promote the book at the store ahead of Father's Day, June 18.

The memoir tells Bill Hennick's story through the lens of the author's childhood, in addition to the nine years of interviews and research Rachel did with her father and other characters who appear in the book.

Though at first uneasy with the idea of having a book written about his life, the 30-year veteran of the city fire department said he conceded as a "humanitarian effort" to tell the story of his experiences in West Baltimore. Many of the stories in the book stem from the crime and poverty Bill Hennick said he witnessed while on the job.

The book begins with an incident from Bill Hennick's childhood when, in 1945, he was burned by a fire in Charles Village. The 4-year-old was playing with an older friend in a family floral shop when the friend threw a match into a bucket of antifreeze that set the store ablaze.

"After that, he saw fire as the enemy," Rachel Hennick said.

Bill Hennick joined the Baltimore City Fire Department in 1965. A few years later, in 1968, the department responded to more than 1,200 fires over four days of rioting in Baltimore that followed the death of Martin Luther King Jr.

Hennick was also one of the first few thousand paramedics attached to the city's fire department when it began using paramedics in the early 1970s.

The book recounts his medical unit's 1976 response to Baltimore City Hall after an angry businessman went on a shooting rampage that left city councilman Dominic Leone dead and wounded four others, according to reporting of the incident that appeared in The Baltimore Sun.

The shooter was searching for then-Baltimore Mayor William Donald Schaefer. (Schaefer died in 2011 at the age of 89, a few days after sending Hennick a thank-you card for his attention to a mayoral aide who had been shot in the chest on that day in 1976.)

"These were my bedtime stories," Rachel Hennick said of the tales her father told her of his work.

In another harrowing story, Bill Hennick became stuck in a burning building in Govans in 1992 when it collapsed. As the fire continued to burn, some thought that Hennick had died in the collapse, which was reported on the radio; the family's pastor even called Eunice Hennick to offer his condolences. But Eunice believed that Bill had somehow survived.

And she was right; Hennick's colleagues rescued him from the building. In recounting the story, Bill always says, "Fire didn't win," Rachel Hennick writes.

Rachel returned to Towson this month from Australia, where she lived for more than a decade, to be closer to family. While in Australia, she studied creative writing at the University of Adelaide. She earned a doctorate in English and spent much of her time working on the book, but is glad to be back in Baltimore.

"I have tons of friends, a dog and a house with a yard," Rachel Hennick said of her "country" home on a quiet, cul-de-sac near the Country Club of Maryland.

"Ghetto Medic" is selling well at Greetings & Readings, according to book manager and buyer Nancy Russell. The store has sold about 100 copies since 2012.

"There's an interest for books, especially local interest books, in firefighting and policing," she said. "Anything with a local connection does really well."

Rachel Hennick will sign copies of the book with her father from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 10 at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre store, at 118 Shawan Road.