Furniture store to break ground on long-vacant lot in Towson area

Plans for the construction of a Gavigan's Home Furnishings store on East Joppa Road, near Towson, are continuing after a two-year delay.

The Maryland-based furniture store will host a groundbreaking at 10 a.m. Friday for its newest location, at 1750 East Joppa Road.

The site was once home to a Salvation Army Thrift Store and Harold's Fruit Market, which had been a local institution for 40 years. The now-vacant lot is owned by real estate holdings company BSH Properties, LLC, according to state tax records.

Gavigan's originally announced plans to build at the site in August 2015, however development stalled due to "hold ups" in the building process, according to Gavigan's spokeswoman Natalie Dunn.

The East Joppa Road store will be the company's sixth Baltimore area location. Gavigan's, which is based based in Linthicum Heights, also has stores in Westminster, the Forest Hill/Bel Air area in Harford County, Dundalk, Glen Burnie and Catonsville.

The planned store in Towson would be 30,000 square feet with a private parking lot, Dunn said, adding that the company chose Towson because it fills a void in its expansion plans for the Baltimore region.

"We like to be in accordance with the beltway," Dunn said in an Aug. 23 email. "[It] makes it easier for our customers to travel to us and also easier to serve our customers."

The Towson area store would fill a gap between the company's stores in Westminster and Bel Air, Dunn said.

Gavigan's will start construction "promptly" after the groundbreaking, Dunn said. The store is expected to open in the first quarter of 2018.

The company expects to hire 15 additional employees to staff the Towson store.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Republican who represents Towson, called the redevelopment of the site "exciting."

"Gavigan's is the eastern anchor for redevelopment efforts along the Joppa Road corridor in the Loch Raven area," Marks said, adding that construction of Loch Raven Commons, a mixed-use site at the former Raytheon site in Towson, removed a long-derelict property west of the furniture store's location.

"I would like to welcome Gavigan's to this part of Baltimore County and thank them for the investment and jobs this business will bring," Marks added,

Hiring is now open for the new location as well as for the store's corporate office and additional stores.

Applicants should go to the careers section of the Gavigan's website for more information. Resumes may be faxed to 410-609-2575 or emailed to ghfcareers@ghfhome.com.

Officials of BSH Properties, LLC could not immediately be reached for comment.