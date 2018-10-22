Gas line break shuts down York Road in Timonium on Monday afternoon

A gas line break forced businesses to evacuate and closed down York Road in Timonium on Monday afternoon, officials said on Twitter.

The line broke at 2023 York Road, between Crowther Avenue and Belfast Road. The county’s emergency management Twitter account said the line was struck while Baltimore Gas and Electric crews were working in the area. The break was reported around 3 p.m.

Multiple businesses evacuated from a strip shopping center between 2007 and 2023 York Road, the county posted on Twitter, saying that gas levels in the basements were dangerously high.

York Road was closed between Crowther Avenue and Belfast Road, and the county urged people to avoid the area.

The fire department ventilated the basements of the businesses and gas has been shut off.

York Road opened around 4:15 p.m., according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

No injuries were reported.

Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost did not immediately return a request for more information.

This story has been updated.

