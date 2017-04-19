Zurawik: Is the end near for Bill O'Reilly at Fox?
Friends of Towson Library Annual Book Sale back for its 23rd year

The 23rd year of the Friends of Towson Library Annual Book Sale kicks off Thursday.

Book lovers can access new and gently-used books of all types at bargain prices, according to library officials.

The sale runs through Sunday and features prices of $1 for paperbacks to $5 hardcovers with prices lowered each day. Books will be $4 a foot as the event wraps up on Sunday.

The event is free and open to the public, but a first choice sale starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at no cost to Friends of Towson Library members and $10 for non-members.

The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser are used to pay for Towson Branch Library programs and events, branch updates and furniture.

