Local football programs addressing concerns over the sport’s potential for head injury

It’s not your father’s football.

Today’s gridiron warriors, starting in youth leagues as young as age 5 and continuing through high school and beyond, are learning how to play a kinder and gentler version of America’s favorite contact sport — in part, because of the result of a growing concern that playing the sport can lead to debilitating head injuries.

At least, that’s the idea behind several trends designed to make the sport safer and to attract more participants, say youth league officials, such as Towson Recreation Council Spartans football commissioner John Putnam.

With an increasing emphasis on shoulder-first “hawk” or rugby-style “heads up” tackling, strict concussion protocols and well-informed coaches, the sport’s administrators, proponents and coaches are attempting to allay fears of parents and players who are well aware of recent reports showing that repeated head trauma can result in the degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, Putnam and other youth football coaches and officials said.

The result of one recent study hit close to home for fans of the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens when backup offensive lineman John Urschel retired at age 26, just two days after a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association of former donated NFL players’ brains showed that 99 percent had CTE.

While the study has been criticized as being biased for, among other reasons, not having a control group, concussion-related issues have been in the forefront of the news in recent years, making parents of prospective players wary of potential injury.

Two years ago, a lawsuit filed on behalf of thousands of former NFL players forced the league to provide up to $5 million per retired player for serious medical conditions associated with repeated head trauma. Last year, an NFL official publicly acknowledged a connection between football and CTE, the first time such an admission came from a league official.

Just how much impact the recent spate of bad news has had on local youth and prep football programs depends on whom you ask, however.

Although participation rates in the Baltimore region tend to vary, the number of youth league players from ages 6 to 12 actually increased by a 1 percent nationally in 2015, according to data compiled by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association and published on ESPN’s website.

In their book “Concussion and Our Kids," which Baltimore's Mark Hyman co-authored with Dr. Robert Cantu, a clinical professor of neurosurgery at Boston University School of Medicine, Cantu says that kids shouldn't play organized tackle football until age 14.

“I'm inclined to believe what medical experts are telling us, including experts in sports-related head trauma, like Dr. Cantu,” Hyman said. “Flag football is a better, safer option for children. Younger children aren't ready from a physical standpoint for the punishment of tackle. Their heads are large relative for the overall size of their bodies and their necks are relatively weak. That places kids at greater risk from head blows. Their brains rattle like a bobblehead doll.”

“Concussion and Our Kids” is not an anti-football or anti-sports book, Hyman said.

“But how much evidence is needed to conclude that football isn't safe for children?” he asked. “Does it have to be 100 percent? Could it be 85 percent? There are parallels to reports about the risks of smoking in the 1950s and 1960s. We suspected smoking was harmful but it was years before research was definitive.”

He adds that no conclusive study on the subject exists, however, though one is needed.

“There should be a 10-year longitudinal study that compares kids who play tackle football with those who don't. That would cost $100 million. Perhaps the NFL would fund it. Until then, there aren't any foolproof answers.”

Hereford Recreation Council coach Dr. Rich George, a cardiologist and a former All-Ivy League lineman at Cornell University, takes a decidedly different position than the authors, citing Robert Stern, a professor of neurology, neurosurgery and anatomy, and neurobiology at the Boston University School of Medicine who “cautions that results from a group of NFL players might not apply to boys who do not go on to play professional sports.”

In addition, George said that the best study he has seen comes from the University of Iowa, which found that “injury is more likely to occur in youth flag football than in youth tackle football. Severe injuries and concussions are not different” between the two sports.

“Mark Hyman and Dr. Cantu’s recommendations are based on the results of deceased NFL football players extrapolated to young kids who have a less than .1 percent chance of playing in the NFL,” George said. “These studies are therefore biased and they, themselves, admit 14 is an arbitrary cutoff age”

He adds that a study by Sameer K. Deshpande and colleagues that appeared in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed no difference in cognitive or depression outcomes later in life between high school football players and their counterparts who did not play the sport.

That said, 11-man high school football participation shrank shrunk by more that 25,000 players nationally in the 2016 season, according to a report by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Those tabulations were somewhat offset by the fact that 52 more high schools in the country added 11-man football programs during that same span. Moreover, football is still the reigning king of prep sports with more than a million total participants.

In the end, however, the the fact that football could lead to head trauma is a major factor why youth and high school coaches are so eager to limit injuries, most notably by teaching safer tackling and blocking techniques, those interviewed for this story said.

The heat of battle

The new tackling style many coaches are teaching is predicated on a defender leading with his shoulder at the point of impact in the middle of the ball carrier’s “strike zone” — from the chest to the knees — rather than the the tackler coming in head-first.