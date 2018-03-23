Food Truck Wednesdays to launch in Timonium in April

Food Truck Wednesdays, a weekly dinnertime food truck event, will launch for the first time in Timonium on April 4.

The event will bring about a dozen food trucks to the Red Lion Hotel in Timonium every week from April to October. Food Truck Wednesdays is in its second year at the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department, in Arbutus.

“I think it’s going to be a great partnership,” said Chad Houck, co-owner of H2 Markets, the company that runs the events.

The company also operates Food Truck Tuesdays in Severn and Glen Burnie, and Food Truck Thursdays in Odenton and Middle River.

Houck, who used to live in Timonium, said felt there would be demand in the area because while the area has plenty of restaurant options, “there’s not a ton of new ones.”

The food trucks will pay Red Lion rent to set up in the parking lot outside the hotel, Houck said. Customers will be able to sit near the trucks, inside the hotel atrium, or at outdoor seating by the pool. The hotel will offer a full bar.

The same dozen food trucks have been going to Arbutus during the Food Truck Wednesdays season, but Houck said he wanted to add the second location in Timonium to switch it up, sending a second dozen food trucks to Arbutus and then rotating them out every week.

“Customers said they’d like to have a little more variety in the food trucks,” Houck said.

Cuisine offerings will include Greek, Italian, barbecue, pizza, Korean fusion and ice cream, Houck said.

The event is a “blessing for food trucks,” who are more able to make money off the lunch rush than around dinnertime, said Greek on the Street owner Angelo Miklos.

“It’s a very good night,” he said of previous food truck evenings. Miklos’ food truck will serve gyros and lamb at the grand opening in Timonium, and will alternate between Timonium and Arbutus.

Miklos said he participates in H2 Market’s food truck nights every week during the season on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“It’s been really amazing to watch it grow,” Miklos said. “To see how much people in the communities really, really love it. It’s such a family event.”

In Arbutus, Houck said Food Truck Wednesdays typically attract at least 700 customers.

Miklos and Houck both said they expect to do good business in Timonium, a high traffic area close to Interstate 83.

“The suburbs are great for food trucks,” Miklos said, saying Greek on the Street’s five trucks operate both in Baltimore and in the suburbs.

“Everyone opening a food truck thinks you need to be in highly populated urban areas,” Miklos said. “But for us, we actually do better in the suburbs than we do in the city.”

The food trucks coming to Timonium, Houck said, are a far cry from the low-cost, utilitarian food trucks of the past.

“It’s not just a ‘roach coach’ anymore,” Houck said. “These are gourmet restaurants on wheels.”

Food Truck Wednesdays will run weekly April 4 through Oct. 24.