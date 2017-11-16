Police say report of attempted armed carjacking at Towson Town Center was false

Baltimore County Police are seeking to file charges against a 46-year-old Parkville woman who they say filed a false report of an attempted armed carjacking at the Towson Town Center Tuesday.

Officials received a call at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday of an armed robbery and attempted carjacking at the mall, Baltimore County police said Thursday.

In response, the department called in air support, K9 units and additional ground support in an attempt to locate the suspects. Towson University — which tweeted a note of caution to students — and mall police were also alerted to the robbery, according to police.

A woman told investigators that as she exited the mall on Tuesday she saw two black men wearing hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks lurking among the parked cars, who then approached her as she opened her car door, police said. The men demanded that she turn over her vehicle to them, police said the woman reported. She also told investigators that she believed the men had a handgun but that she didn't specifically see a gun, according to police.

The woman told investigators that she refused to give the men her car keys and gave them her purse instead, which they took before fleeing on foot, police said.

An investigation determined that no carjacking occurred, police said, adding that the woman’s description of the events in the parking lot changed in that she later told investigators that the men had pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.

Surveillance video showed the woman driving onto the mall lot and parking, but never leaving her vehicle before driving back out of the lot just prior to reporting the alleged crime, police said.

The woman’s motive remains unknown as she has become “uncooperative” with detectives, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Bylen said.

“We cannot speculate as to the motive,” Bylen said. “We don’t have anything specific because we haven’t gotten that from her.”

Police have not identified the woman other than by age and residence.