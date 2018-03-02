Here's who is running in the 2018 primary election around Towson

As the filing deadline for the June 26 primary election approached earlier this week, a steady stream of last-minute candidates announced their candidacies for everything from the Baltimore county executive’s race to the board of education.

Both Republicans and Democrats have thrown their names into the ring, and in the District 3 race for a seat on Baltimore County’s school board, a flurry of candidates rushed to file in the final hours before the Feb. 27 deadline.

Incumbent Kathleen Causey filed for re-election Feb. 22 followed shortly by Micahel V. Voelker and Joan Magnani, both of Towson, John W. Egan and John Lang III, both of Cockeysville, and as the final hours approached on Tuesday, Paul Evitts, of White Hall, Paul V. Konka, of Phoenix, and Michael Petrella, also of Phoenix, announced their intent to vie for the seat, bringing the total number of candidates to eight.

Board of education members file as nonpartisans.

Candidates could file as early as Feb. 28, 2017, according to the state board of elections, but many waited until the end to announce for June’s primary. The general election will be Nov. 6.

Here is who filed to run by Tuesday night’s deadline:

County Executive: Democratic County Executive Kevin Kamenetz is not eligible for re-election due to term limits and instead is running for governor. The empty seat has sparked the interest of people from both sides of the aisle despite being held by Democrats since the mid-1990s.

State Del. Pat McDonough and Al Redmer Jr., a former state delegate who is currently Maryland's insurance commissioner, have filed as Republicans.

Baltimore County Councilwoman Vicki Almond, State Sen. Jim Brochin, Parkville resident Kevin Francis Marron and John Olszewski, a former state delegate, have filed as Democrats. Tony Solesky, a painting contractor, is running as an unaffiliated candidate but will only appear on the general election ballot.

County Councilmanic District 3 (Cockeysville, Lutherville-Timonium and the north-central part of the county): Incumbent County Councilman Wade Kach will face two challengers. Cockeysville businessman Ed Hale Jr. and Parkton resident Doug Zinn, both Republicans, have filed to run against Kach in the primary. Democrats Colleen Marie Ebacher, of Monkton, and Bronwyn Mitchell-Strong, of Lutherville-Timonium, have also filed in District 3.

County Councilmanic District 5 (includes most of Towson): Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican who represents Towson, has filed for re-election. He will face Republican challenger Jay Payne in the primary. Democrats Alex Foley, of Lutherville, and John Michael Torsch, of Parkville, have also filed.

County Councilmanic District 6 (includes southeast portion of Towson): Incumbent Democrat Cathy Bevins has filed for re-election. No other Democrats have filed to challenge her in the primary. Republicans Deb Sullivan, of Rosedale, Allen E. Robertson, of Middle River, Erik Lofstad, of Rosedale, Glen Alan Geelhaar, of Parkville, have also filed.

State's Attorney: Incumbent Democrat Scott Shellenberger was the only candidate to file by Tuesday’s deadline.

Clerk of the Circuit Court: Incumbent Democrat Julie Ensor and Republican Deb Hill have filed.

Register of Wills: Incumbent Democrat Grace G. Connolly and Republican Jane Roger have filed.

Judge of the Orphans’ Court: Democrats William R. Evans, Juliet Fisher and Arthur M. Frank have all filed for re-election. No Republican candidates filed.

Sheriff: Incumbent Democrat R. Jay Fisher has filed for re-election. Democrat Al Roberts will challenge him in the primary. Republicans Carl H. Magee Jr. and Brian J. Noon have also filed.

Democratic Central Committee:

Legislative District 8 (includes southeast Towson): Harry Bhandari, Elizabeth W. Brown, Emily Lynn Cooke, Timothy L. Everd, Margaret A. Forte, Michael Matthew Manning Jr. and Nina McHugh.

Legislative District 11 (includes western Towson/Ruxton): Veronika Beaver, Jasmyne Birch, Linda Dorsey-Walker, Brenda Hatcher-Savoy, Jon Herbst, Noel Levy, Tracy Elizabeth Miller, James Reece Peak III and Dana Vickers Shelley.

Legislative District 42A (most of Towson, excluding west Towson and some neighborhoods just west of Loch Raven Boulevard): Jason Sean Garber, Rekha R. Rapaka and Scott Sokol.

Legislative District 42B (Cockeysville, Lutherville-Timonium and a part of western Towson): Yasminah Abdullah, Katie Dott, Anne George, Ben Lawrence and Jack R. Sturgill Jr.

Republican Central Committee:

Councilman District 3: Raymond C. Boccelli, MJ Madwolf, William T. Newton, Scott B. Patrick, Angela Sudano-Marcellino

Councilmanic District 5: Richard A. Brown, Eugene S. Craig III, Bradley Lang, Jay Payne, Tony Ristaino, Chandra P. Sharma Belbase, Kathleen A. Smero

Councilmanic District 6: Tony Campbell, Jonah Jarosz, Kimberly Klacik, Norma Secoura

Board of Education District 3: Incumbent board member Kathleen Causey will run against John W. Egan, Paul Evitts, Paul V. Konka, John Lang III, Joan Magnani, Michael Petrella and Michael V. Voelker

Board of Education District 5: Incumbent Julie C. Henn will be challenged by Peter Beilenson.

Board of Education District 6: Stephen L. Verch, appointed in 2015, did not file by the Tuesday deadline. Two challengers, Edward Kitlowki and Lily Rowe, have filed.