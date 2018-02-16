A show good enough to eat planned at Towson High

Friends, family and community members of Towson High School are invited to an art show of edible proportions next week.

The school’s National Arts Honor Society will hosts its 25th annual edible art exhibit, an open contest for the most creative sculptures that can be made out of edible materials.

Past winning entries have included an Eiffel Tower made of spaghetti, a life-size dress made of Twizzlers candy and an edible model of the Senator Theatre, in Baltimore, according to art teacher and National Art Honor Society sponsor Rachel Valsing.

The competition was created by former Towson art teacher and NAHS sponsor Linda Popp, who is now Baltimore County Public Schools’ visual arts coordinator.

“It was so popular from the get-go, so people kept running it and maintaining the spirit,” Valsing said.

Members of the greater Towson High School community, including nearby elementary and middle schools, Towson residents and former students, are invited to participate by showing up at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 with their creations or empty stomachs.

Admission is $2 per person, or $1 with a canned good donation.

Both individuals and groups may submit entries to the relaxed art contest. The only true guidelines are that sculptures must be fully edible, Valsing said.

“Judges are looking for original, fun designs,” Valsing said. “They will often create a category on the spot based on themes or recurring trends for that year’s contest.”

About 15 awards, including gift cards to local restaurants and businesses, will be given for best in show at different levels.

Judging will take place until about 7 p.m., after which time sculptures become the night’s main course as participants are invited to dig in. Entries tend to lean toward the sweet side, but there are usually savory offerings as well, Valsing said.

“Just show up with the work,” she said.