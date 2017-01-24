Dumbarton Middle School renovation moves to second phase

As the renovation of Dumbarton Middle School continues, school officials say the project is on schedule and on budget and has moved into its second phase, which will include renovating classrooms in the school's science wing, building a new media center at the front of the building and the construction of a new nurses' suite.

The renovations on the Towson school, which began in June, will add central air conditioning to the building and address an overall need to bring the 60-year-old facility up to modern standards. The renovation is scheduled for completion in April 2018.

Among other improvements, the project will add new science and art rooms, expand the string orchestra room, reconfigure and improve the media center, and allow administrators to open up and better manage foot traffic at places where halls intersect in the building, which can get crowded as students move between classes.

The renovation is keeping within its $28 million projected budget, Pete Dixit, the director of physical facilities for Baltimore County Public Schools, said Friday.

"The project is moving smoothly," Dixit added.

The first phase of construction, which included an improved music wing, gym activity rooms and administrative offices, concluded in December, Dumbarton principal Sue Harris said. The second phase began this month, after winter break.

"The students have been wonderful," Harris said, adding that they've adapted to the changing school and have responded to the changes with excitement.

The fall construction created an expanded string orchestra room, as well as storage space for specific musical instruments, new lighting and new flooring in the music wing.

"We have a wonderful orchestra, and we never had an orchestra room big enough," Harris said, adding that the room now can accommodate 50 students and that the added space will help with rehearsals.

The renovation also added 150 new lockers with built-in combination locks to the wing. Harris said this will eliminate the need for parents to purchase locks and prevent students from losing locks or failing to lock the lockers.

"Kids are excited about that," she said. "Our beautiful, blue, brand-new lockers."

Workers also built new administrative offices where the boys locker room had been, which added space for workers, Harris said.

And where before the school had one gym activity room, it now has two. Before that change gym classes were sometimes held in the lobby due to a lack of space, Harris said.

What's next?

Aimee Freeman, the president of the school's Parent Teacher Student Association, said in an email that she is grateful for the school administration's efforts to keep the community informed of the renovation's progress.

"The school has also been great about keeping the construction work from negatively impacting the students while they are in the building," Freeman added.

The next phase of construction will bring new flooring, cabinets and lighting to six classrooms in what is now called the science wing, on the both the first and second floors, in the rear right corner of the building. Two rooms on the second floor of that section will be consolidated to create a large art room.

In other parts of the building the renovation will add rooms, Harris said, ensuring there are still an adequate number of rooms for students.

While the section is called the science wing currently, Harris said that won't be the case once renovations are complete, as new science classrooms will be added in later phases of the renovation. She is discussing with teachers how to use the renovated rooms in what will be the former science wing.

The school's media center, which is located in the back of the building, will be moved to the front, where the school's administrative offices were formerly located. That will allow the center to be a gathering place for students, Harris said, and bring all the school's community spaces, such as the library, gym and auditorium, together at the front of the building.

"Our current library is very small and I truly believe its location has hampered students from accessing it as much as they will when it's in the main lobby," Harris said, adding that the school is looking at more comfortable and welcoming furniture for the library.

The next phase of construction should be complete by spring break, in April, the principal said.

More information about the renovation is available on the school's website.