Students and teachers adjusting as Dumbarton Middle School undergoes $28 million renovation

The students who returned to Dumbarton Middle School this fall did so in a building that is undergoing a $28 million renovation to add air conditioning and address an overall need to bring the 60-year-old facility up to modern standards.

Among other improvements, the renovation will add new science and art rooms, expand the string instrument room, reconfigure and improve the media center, and allow administrators to open up and better manage foot traffic at certain places where halls intersect in the building, which can get crowded as students move between classes.

"We're excited," Principal Susan Harris said, "and I think the kids are excited to see things actually happening now."

The project, which will take place in five phases, is scheduled to continue through the spring of 2018. Construction began near the gymnasium and music wing and in later phases will gradually move down the T-shaped wings of the school. The building will be renovated in sections, with some closed and others left open for classroom use.

As the work moves to different parts of the school, students will be shifted to available classrooms, including seven trailers that are located on the east side of the building. Those modular classrooms are air-conditioned, connected by a raised boardwalk, and about the same size as regular classrooms, according to Pete Dixit, the Baltimore County School System's director of physical facilities.

Activities, such as after-school clubs, will continue through the renovation, concluding at 3:45 p.m. so construction can occur unimpeded at 4 p.m. Asbestos abatement procedures are also in place, and work is being done in closed spaces with negative pressure to prevent particles from escaping into the environment, Dixit said.

Phase one, which includes adding space to the music wing and work on the side of the building with the gymnasium, should be complete in January, Harris said.

Phase two, which will begin after winter break, will move students from classrooms in the northeast section of the school's two floors to the modular classrooms outside. When work is complete on those rooms, students will return and construction will move to another set of classrooms.

The scheduled upgrades will also include a new roof, an elevator to the building's second floor, ramps throughout the building to provide access to people with disabilities, a counseling office, and a sprinkler system. Classrooms will receive more power outlets and be adjusted to accommodate computerized projection systems.

The school's' security system also will be improved, including construction of a secure vestibule at the school's entrance that will control access to the building.

Family members who were parked outside the school Sept. 20 waiting to pick up students had only a few complaints about the renovations and praised the school's staff for working well under the conditions.

Jon Bandell, who has two sons in sixth and seventh grade at Dumbarton, said his boys have complained about a few construction-related disruptions, but for the most part school staff are doing an "incredible" job managing the 1,000-plus students during the project.

"They react and handle it all well," Bandell said, adding that the renovations are long overdue.

Lisa Tarter, who was waiting to pick up her grandson, a sixth-grader, agreed.

"They're doing what they need to do, and they're doing it as expeditiously as possible," she said.

Capacity questions

The addition of air conditioning is a huge deal for parents, said Dumbarton Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association President Aimee Freeman.

Earlier this year Dumbarton closed for four days due to excessive heat under a new county school system policy for non-air-conditioned schools.

Freeman said that at the start of the school year she had questions about whether the renovation would provide additional capacity at Dumbarton. In September, however, the school system published a schematic design of the renovated building that left Freeman satisfied the work would be enough to address future enrollment projections, she said. She was, however, wary if those projections would hold true.

The renovation won't have a major impact on the school's capacity, according to school system officials. The school's enrollment is projected to increase slightly in 2018 and 2019 and then decrease to below-capacity levels by 2023. The projection only predicts a small increase — no more than 5 percent above the school's current capacity.

The school's state-rated capacity, pre-renovation, is 1,114 students. It's projected capacity for the 2016 school year was 1,133 students, according to the school system's Students Count 2015 report.

As of Sept. 12, 1,148 students were enrolled at Dumbarton, according to Harris. That is 15 more than projected.

"I'm not concerned if the capacity is going to be close to what they projected," Freeman said. "But I am a bit leery in trusting the numbers that they're using."

Crowded hall intersections are a current problem at Dumbarton, but that will be rectified by making better use of the school's existing space, Harris said, adding that two choke points, one near the auditorium and another near the music wing, will become more open with renovation.

Room for art and music

Dumbarton's condition was assessed two years ago as part of a systemwide facilities assessment published in December of 2014. According to that report, $12.3 million was spent on the facility between 1997 and 2014.

The report said core areas, broadly defined as places such as the gym, media center, cafeteria and health spaces, aren't large enough compared to the school system's standards. It also states that many of the finishes and materials inside the school are worn with age. The exterior canopy of the building, metal materials and louvers were also in poor condition.

Originally, school officials proposed a broader renovation that included changes to the school property, such as a large paved bus lot, additional parking behind the school, a new bus loop at the front of the school and regrading along Dumbarton Road with a large retaining wall. Concerns from the community about the appearance of the exterior of the school and the proposed removal of trees on the property caused officials to alter those plans. The renovation will alter the inside of the school, but the building's footprint will remain the same.

"Nothing is being done outside," Dixit said. At present, as work is completed in the school's music wing, music classes are being held in the modular units and in the building's auditorium. A flat floor was installed to create an additional classroom space. Music classes are also being held on the school's stage.