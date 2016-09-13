As cop-turned-writer turns out crime stories, cold case remains on his mind

The satisfaction of solving a crime in the pages of his fourth book and latest crime novel, "The Dark Side of Blue," is not lost on former Baltimore Police Department homicide detective-turned-author, Dick Ellwood.

In real life, as the Timonium resident knows, crimes don't always get solved.

That's especially true of the still-unsolved February 1981 murder of Sebastian Russo, a family physician with a thriving practice in the Hamilton section of Harford Road in Northeast Baltimore — a case Ellwood worked diligently.

Ellwood, 72, a third-generation Baltimore cop, wrote about the case in his memoirs of a 26-year career in law enforcement, "Cop Stories: The Few, The Proud, The Ugly," which was published in 2010 and was his first book. The book contains Ellwood's recollections of everything from walking the beat in his old neighborhood, near Greenmount Avenue and Preston Street, to investigating city homicides for 11 years.

He published his first detective novel, "Charm City's Blue Justice," the story of two Baltimore buddies who enter the Baltimore Police Department at the same time but take different measures to deal with crime and criminals, in 2012.

Longtime former Baltimore City cop/homicide detective Dick Ellwood talks about the cold case murder of Dr. Sebastian Russo that occured in 1981. Ellwood has been writing crime novels and non-fiction short stories since his retirement in 2008. His most celebrated case as a homicide detective was the murder of Dr. Sebastian Russo, an immigrant from Sicily, Italy, in 1981 in his office while 13 people were in the waiting room. (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda) (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda)

Elwood then embarked on a different path, penning a children's book, "Secret Zoo," about kids who live near the zoo and their pursuit of Captain Corky, who talks to the animals.

"The Dark Side of Blue," which appeared this year, is Ellwood's tale of corrupt cops, murder and the FBI working at odds with underhanded federal justice officials while trying to infiltrate the New Jersey mafia.

As Ellwood has discovered, the realities of real investigative police work are a world apart from the solving of fictionalized crimes.

"In real life, you have so many things to deal with," Ellwood said of investigating homicides. "Number one, and most important, you have a family that just lost someone and they want to know what's going on. Then you have the witnesses, tips and forensics to deal with. If you're the sergeant, you have the lieutenant, the captain and the colonel who want to know what's going on."

He added that, although a writer can solve a crime by the stroke of a pen or a keyboard in a novel, making fiction about crime ring true to life is a must.

"I just can't put anything in a story," Ellwood said. "There are law enforcement people and readers that mostly read about crime, so you have to know what you're writing about or it won't be believable."

Elwood acknowledges that the Russo case is one that he cannot forget, yet not necessarily one that motivated him to author crime novels.

"Not sure if the Dr. Russo case has affected my writing," he said. "I think that my time working murder investigations gave me a propensity to make sure my writing has clear and accurate details."

An unforgettable case

The case remains a puzzler 35 years later.

"I think of all the cases I worked on, that's the one case that sticks with me the most," Ellwood said of the Russo case, after visiting the murder site in July for a Towson Times photo shoot. "To go back in that room after 35 years brought back a lot of memories."

The case, Ellwood recounted, was a strange one because more than a dozen people were sitting in Russo's small waiting room when a man walked into the adjoining doctor's office and came out five minutes later, as if nothing was amiss.

No one heard shots, but Ellwood said when a person in the waiting room went in to see why Russo was taking so long to call in the next patient, the physician was found lying in a pool of blood after being shot in the chest from point-blank range.

According to Ellwood, when the initial investigation that night was botched by shoddy detective work, including the body being moved at least three times to be photographed, he was chosen to lead a special five-man task force to take over the case.

Even after a composite sketch of the alleged gunman was distributed throughout the city and one other piece of evidence — a green windbreaker that was found stuffed down a storm drain — had been recovered, investigators came up empty during the three weeks the task force worked exclusively on the case. Police said at the time that they believed the killer had been looking for drugs.

Russo, who was nicknamed the "$5 Doc" in the community, was known for his low fees and was purported to have seen as many as 75 patients in a day, according to Ellwood. Baltimore Sun stories from the time of the killing quote Russo's neighbors and acquaintances describing him as a hard-working, generous man who often charged his patients only what they could afford and still made house calls. Russo usually had cash on hand in his office, although it was never ascertained if any money was taken during the fatal attack.

Ironically, the small row house in which Russo, a 57-year-old Italian immigrant, practiced has remained a doctor's office almost from the time of the killing. Since 1981, Frank Palmisano, who is also a family physician, has operated the office.

Although he had heard about the murder at the time, Palmisano said in July that he was looking to begin his own practice and needed office space.

"He was killed Feb. 27, and I came here at the end of May," said Palmisano, a Loyola High School, Loyola College and University of Maryland Medical School graduate. "I felt funny — I was a little leery at first — but I haven't had any trouble. Most of his patients never came back.

"On one of the first days I was here a homicide detective came in and was looking for bullet holes," the Stoneleigh resident added. "He told me that they thought they knew who did it, but that they didn't have enough evidence to prove it. I never heard more from anyone else about it."

Russo's office had been robbed several times prior to his killing, Palmisano added.

"People would hide in his cellar," he said. "They knew he had narcotics in the office."

Time on his hands

Ellwood eventually left the city's homicide division for its arson unit.

"He was a good supervisor and investigator," said his former boss in the arson unit, Don Kent, a Calvert Hall graduate and Timonium resident. "He was well respected by his men and by men in other departments. Dick is very proud of his years as a police officer."

After retiring from the Baltimore police department in 1990, Ellwood had an 18-year career as the mid-Atlantic Fraud Division manager for Nationwide Insurance.