Den Da Coffee to serve up Vietnamese brews in downtown Towson

Den Da Coffee, a Vietnamese coffee shop and dessert house, is scheduled to open in Towson in late May, owner Calvin Luu said.

The shop, at 1 West Pennsylvania Ave., will serve Vietnamese-style coffee, a dark-drip brew poured over ice and often served with sweetened condensed milk.

The coffee shop owner said customers can expect to learn about Vietnamese culture as the cafe brings “some good and new flavor in Vietnam to America.”

The menu will also include tea, bread and offerings like bingsu, an east Asian shaved ice dessert, Luu said.

Luu, a Vietnamese immigrant who has been in the U.S. for nine years, said Den Da is a branch of a coffee shop his relative owns in Vietnam.

He decided to open a shop in Towson because his family lives nearby and “it’s a good area,” he said.

“We’re thrilled,” said Nancy Hafford, director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce. “It just shows how businesses are gravitating toward our community. There’s so many opportunities here for very diverse kinds of shops, and we welcome them.”

Before opening, Luu said he is working on putting up decor with an “ancient” look and adapting the menu to the ingredients available in the U.S.

Luu hopes to open the shop between May 20 and May 27.