Crossing guard struck in Towson hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries

A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of York Road and Stevenson Lane, in Towson, at around 7:50 a.m. Friday, according to Baltimore County police.

The guard had escorted children across the street and was returning to the opposite side of the road when the guard was hit by a vehicle, police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove said. The guard was sent to Sinai Hospital, in Baltimore, with non-life threatening injuries, Hardgrove said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, Hardgrove said, adding that police are investigating the incident. No additional information is available at this time, she said.

The intersection of York Road and Stevenson Lane is near several schools, including Towson High School, Dumbarton Middle School, Stoneleigh Elementary School and Rodgers Forge Elementary School.