Speed camera installed at Cromwell Valley Elementary School

Baltimore County Police activated a new speed camera near Cromwell Valley Elementary School, in Towson, Monday.

The new camera is located at the corner of Providence Road and Southwick Drive, across from the school, police said. For the first 30 days of the camera’s operation, motorists it records exceeding the speed limit by at least 12 mph will receive warnings rather than citations.

After 30 days, drivers found in violation of the speed limit in the school zone will be issued a $40 fine, police said, adding that no license points are assigned because the violations are civil.

The camera is among 60 that police have installed or planning to install near public and private schools in the county. Other school zones in the Towson area in which the cameras exist or are planned include those near Padonia Elementary School; Pleasant Plains Elementary School; Rodgers Forge Elementary School; Stoneleigh Elementary School; Timonium Elementary School; Loch Raven Academy; Dumbarton Middle School; Dulaney High School and Loch Raven High School.

All camera zones are marked with signs, according to police. The cameras operate Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., including during the summer months and on weekdays when school is not in session.