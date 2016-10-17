Police seek help in wake of four robberies in four days in Ridgeleigh

In the wake of four street robberies occurring in Ridgeleigh over a recent four-day span — including one in which an assailant displayed a handgun — Capt. Jay Landsman Jr., commander of the Baltimore County Police Department's Towson Precinct, is asking the public to keep its eyes and ears open to suspicious activity in the Towson area.

"We really need some help with these cases," Landsman said.

Though Landsman said it is not clear if the four cases are related, he said the fact that all of the cases were in a similar area indicates that there could be a connection. If people in the community have information, that could help police solve the cases, he said.

"We want to get these guys quickly," Landsman added.

The first two robberies occurred Oct. 9. In the 8400 block of Willow Oak Road, at around midnight, three people accosted a man, whom they struck and pushed to the ground, causing him to drop his cell phone, police said. The assailants then stole the man's phone.

Later that day, at around 4:45 p.m., two people in a park near the intersection of Oak and Yakona Roads were robbed of their cell phones, wallet and backpacks by two people, one of whom displayed a handgun.

On Oct. 10, three people pushed a man against a wall and robbed him at a shopping center near the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Joan Avenue at around 8 p.m. On Oct. 12 at 2:13 p.m., three people attacked a man in front of a liquor store in the 1700 block of Yakona Road, taking the victim's cash.

All of the incidents involved at least two suspects described as African-American males between the ages of 16 and 25, according to Landsman.

Recently, calls from the community reporting suspicious behavior have led to several arrests, including those of three people who were allegedly breaking into vehicles on Cottage Lane overnight on Oct. 7-8, and who were allegedly using stolen vehicles.

"When we're getting information from the community and working together, we're closing these cases," Landsman said, adding that residents should call the police if they see something suspicious.