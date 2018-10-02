Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

Towson Precinct

Pratt Avenue, 6400 block. 3:10 a.m. Sept. 24. Bicycle stolen from open garage. Unlocked vehicle in garage also rummaged through.

Taylor Avenue, 1000 block. 9:57 a.m. Sept. 25. A man was arrested after allegedly destroying the front glass window of the Baltimore County Police Towson Community Resource Center with a large stick. Police say he threw rocks at the door and during arrest made a threat to commit arson at the center.

La Salle Road, 8600 block. 5:04 a.m. Sept. 26. A man shattered the glass window of restaurant with broom.

North Charles Street, 6700 block. Between midnight and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Police were dispatched to GBMC hospital for man with a gunshot wound incurred in York, Pa.

Cockeysville Precinct

Gateridge Road, 10500 block. Between 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 6 a.m. Sept. 25. Two women’s sweaters stolen from unlocked vehicle in driveway.

Belmont Forest Court, 200 block. Between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 7:45 a.m. Sept. 25. Someone broke into condominium parking garage and entered vehicle, but did not steal anything.

York Road, 11400 block. 1:50 a.m. Sept. 25. Someone broke a side glass door of business and stole cigarettes.

Killoran Road, 2300 block. Between 9 p.m. Sept. 25 and 8 a.m. Sept. 26. Someone rummaged through unlocked vehicle but did not take anything.

York Road, 1800 block. 2:27 a.m. Sept. 28. Drugstore broken into and cigarettes stolen. Two people arrested.

Shawan Road, 100 block. Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sept. 28. Someone entered a home through the front door and stole medication and jewelry.